Huge Facebook Portal sale: save up to $180 on the smart display range

If you're looking to save on a Facebook Portal device, then you're in luck. The social giant's current sale is offering up to $180 in savings on the Facebook Portal line-up which includes the Portal TV, the Portal Plus and the Portal smart display.



The Portal line-up is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action. This allows you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.



The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who's at the front door, watch the news, check the weather, and more. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone while ensuring video calls are always encrypted.



Discounts on the Facebook Portal line-up are rare and this is a fantastic opportunity to score a device at a discounted price. This limited-time offer ends on Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Facebook Portal sale

Facebook Portal TV: $149 $99 at Facebook

Save $50 - The Portal TV allows your TV to become a smart home display which allows you to use your voice to control your smart home, get news updates, check the weather, and more, even when your TV is turned off.

View Deal

Facebook Portal: $179 $99 at Facebook

Save $80 - The Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Plus: $279 $99 at Facebook

Save $180 - Facebook's largest portal screen, the Portal Plus, features a 15.6-inch smart camera that will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

View Deal

See more smart home display deals with our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices and deals that are happening now.



You can also shop for more bargains with our guide to the best Amazon sales and look forward to upcoming offers at the Black Friday 2021 event.