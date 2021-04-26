Huge AirPods sale: the AirPods Pro are in stock and on sale for $197

We're rounding up this week's best AirPods deals, and we've spotted the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 ( was $249). That's a $52 discount and the best price we've found for Apple's truly wireless earbuds.



You can also get the AirPods with charging case on sale for $128.98 and snag a $49 discount on the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal of the week, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197. Apple's truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While this isn't the lowest price we've found, it's the best deal we've seen in months, and the AirPods are currently in stock and ready to ship. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods Pro at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's cheapest AirPods deal, you can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $128.98. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are now on sale for $149.99. That's $10 cheaper than last week's price and a fantastic deal for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

