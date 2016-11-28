Huawei's take on the Microsoft Surface is roughly 50% off for Cyber Monday

If you’ve been stung by the somewhat high price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 or Microsoft Surface Book, today’s Cyber Monday deal on the Huawei MateBook might pique your interest.
You can snag this 12-inch 2-in-1 in the space grey color, stocked with a sixth generation Intel Core M5 processor, 128GB of storage and 4GB RAM over at . That’s a tremendous discount from its original asking price of $849.
While the 2-in-1 market offers a lot of options to choose between, it isn’t exactly ripe with premium, ultra-portable options. This is what makes Huawei’s MateBook special. It offers laptop functionality and tablet portability, backed by Windows 10 Home and plenty of power to keep things running for a while.
In our review, we mentioned that the battery performance leaves us wanting more, but for this super low price, this issue is easier to forgive. Also, it’s worth noting that the keyboard accessory, which doubles as a screen protector, isn’t included with the purchase. However, it can be yours for as low as an extra . We've been searching low and high for the best deals, some of which you can access from the few handy links below. Happy shopping!