Huawei's take on the Microsoft Surface is roughly 50% off for Cyber Monday

If you’ve been stung by the somewhat high price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 or Microsoft Surface Book, today’s Cyber Monday deal on the Huawei MateBook might pique your interest.

You can snag this 12-inch 2-in-1 in the space grey color, stocked with a sixth generation Intel Core M5 processor, 128GB of storage and 4GB RAM over at Newegg for just $499 . That’s a tremendous discount from its original asking price of $849.

While the 2-in-1 market offers a lot of options to choose between, it isn’t exactly ripe with premium, ultra-portable options. This is what makes Huawei’s MateBook special. It offers laptop functionality and tablet portability, backed by Windows 10 Home and plenty of power to keep things running for a while.