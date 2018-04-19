Huawei's P20 & P20 Pro have made a surprise arrival on Amaysim's Aussie store

We're still waiting on an official Australian launch date for Huawei's P20 range, but thanks to Amaysim, you can already snag a Huawei P20 or P20 Pro.

Available outright or on a plan, Amaysim is offering direct import models for less than the expected retail price of each phone.

The Huawei P20 can be purchased outright for $975 (expected RRP $1,050), while the Huawei P20 Pro will set you back $1,195 (expected RRP $1,450).

Not interested in buying outright? You're in luck, because the telco is also offering 12-month and 24-month finance options starting from $46 per month (that includes three free Amaysim mobile plan renewals if you sign up before the end of April 2018).

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are available in Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold and Twilight. You better hurry – some colours are already selling out!