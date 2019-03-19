Huawei P30 price leaks suggests it could be as expensive as the Galaxy S10

We’re now very close to the March 26 launch of the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro and one of the final pieces of the puzzle has now leaked, as we now have an idea of what these phones might cost.

According to a "trusted source" speaking to WinFuture, the Huawei P30 will start at €749 (around $850/£640/AU$1,200), which will get you a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

A Huawei P30 Pro meanwhile with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will apparently cost you €999 (roughly $1,135/£855/AU$1,600), and a Huawei P30 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is supposedly €1,099 (around $1,250/£940/AU$1,760).

There’s also said to be a 512GB model of the P30 Pro, which will presumably be even more expensive, but there’s no pricing information on that yet.

These are of course all just rumors, and the pricing elsewhere probably won’t be a direct conversion, but if these rumors are right then the Huawei P30 Pro could cost a similar amount to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, while the standard Huawei P30 might sit somewhere between the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Samsung Galaxy S10.

So these look set to be expensive phones if this pans out. But that’s to be expected, especially in the case of the Huawei P30 Pro, as rumors point to a big, almost bezel-free screen, plus plenty of power, and it has already been confirmed that the P30 Pro will have a quad-lens rear camera.

We probably won’t know exactly how much these phones will cost until they’re confirmed, but you should expect a major dent in your wallet.