Huawei P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro will get a GPU Turbo upgrade from August

If you have a Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro or one of a number of other Huawei handsets, its gaming performance is soon set to get better, as the company is bringing its GPU Turbo upgrade to many phones.

The upgrade, which previously had only been announced for Honor handsets, can apparently improve graphics processing efficiency by up to 60% while reducing overall power consumption from the chipset by up to 30%. So in other words games should run better and your battery should last longer.

GPU Turbo will initially only work for PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, but support for additional games will be announced at a later date.

The upgrade itself will land as a software update, with the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 getting it in August.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite, Huawei P Smart, Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 2i and Y9 2018 will get it in September, and the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus will get GPU Turbo in November.

An Honorable upgrade

Before all that though the Honor 10 is set to get GPU Turbo. We already knew that, but now we know exactly when, with the update set to roll out starting from August 3.

And alongside GPU Turbo the Honor 10 will also get an AIS (automatic image stabilizer) enhancement that compensates for device shake when taking photos and shooting videos, with the aim of keeping your photos and footage shake and blur-free.