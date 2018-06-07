Honor will roll out a GPU Turbo update to enhance gaming on several of its phones

Honor will roll out out an update to a number of its smartphones in the coming months to deliver a new feature it's calling GPU Turbo, which, it claims, will enhance the gaming experience on its handsets.

The announcement was made at a launch event in China where the firm took the wraps off two new mid-range phones, the Honor Play and the Honor 9i, with the former the first device to pack the new GPU Turbo technology.

Currently the two new handsets are only available in China, and while there's a chance we'll see a wider international launch for these products sometime this year, for now it's the gaming upgrade that's more interesting.

Turbocharging

During the launch event, Honor claimed the GPU Turbo feature on its mid-range handsets was beating rival flagship phones in some benchmarking tests. In the future, the mode will also be able to support AR and VR gaming.

If true, that's certainly an impressive feat, but we'll reserve judgement until we're able to try out the new GPU Turbo mode for ourselves.

Honor has confirmed it will be rolling the feature out to the Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor 9 Lite and the Honor 7X, although no timescale for the update was given.

Meanwhile, the new Honor Play features a large 6.3-inch full HD display, Kirin 970 chipset, 4/6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras (16MP + 2MP), 16MP front camera and a 3,750mAh battery.

The Honor 9i arrives with a 5.84-inch full HD display, Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, dual rear cameras (13MP + 2MP), 6MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Both handsets run Android Oreo with EMUI 8, and both feature a notch at the top of the display.

