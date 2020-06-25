HP's 4th of July sale event starts now with deals on laptops, monitors, and more

The 4th of July holiday event is almost one week away but HP is getting a head start with incredible deals you can shop right now. HP's 4th of July sale includes massive discounts with up to 60% in savings on best-selling laptops, printers, monitors, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up our top HP 4th of July sale picks just below. The standout deals include the best-selling HP laptop 15t on sale for $549.99, the powerful Pavilion Laptop 15z on sale for $559.99, and a $150 price cut on the 4K touch-screen HP Spectre x360.

HP's sale isn't just about laptops however, you can also get the HP All-in-One PC on sale for $749.99 and save $50 on the HP LaserJet Pro printer.



Shop more of HP's best 4th of July deals below, which all qualify for free shipping and easy returns. Keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage of these incredible discounts while you can.

Our top HP 4th of July sale picks:

HP laptop 15t: $789.99 $549.99 from HP

For a limited time, get the HP laptop 15t on sale for $549.99. This best-selling laptop provides an all-day battery life and features 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

HP Pavilion Laptop 15z Touch: $679.99 $559.99 at HP

A fantastic price, the HP Pavilion Laptop 15z is on sale for $559.99, down from almost $700. This ultra-slim laptop packs a 15.6-inch full HD touch display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 Laptop 15t Touch: $1,499.99 $1,349.99 at HP

Get the HP Spectre x360 laptop on sale for $1,349.99. This powerful laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K multitouch display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

View Deal

HP EliteDisplay E243p Sure View Monitor: $364 $295 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP EliteDisplay monitor on sale for just $295. This monitor features a 23.8-inch diagonal display and provides an integrated privacy screen that’s designed to shield sensitive content from prying eyes.

View Deal

HP All-in-One 24-f0135: $849.99 $749.99 at HP

The perfect home computer, you can save $100 on the HP All-in-One PC. This all-in-one computer features a 10-Point touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 9th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

HP LaserJet Pro M404n Printer: $269.99 $219.99 at HP

A fantastic deal, you can save $50 on the HP LaserJet Pro printer. Perfect for a home office, the LaserJet Pro M404n allows you to print wirelessly even without the network from any device, virtually anywhere.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best 4th of July sales happening now.



You can also see more of the best cheap laptop deals that are happening right now.