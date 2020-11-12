How to watch Grey's Anatomy online: stream the season 17 premiere from anywhere today

Prepare for some well-deserved hyperbole, because Grey’s Anatomy season 17 could be the best yet. Tackling the coronavirus outbreak head on, this acclaimed medical series dramatizes “the biggest medical story of our time” – paying tribute to the frontline workers caught up in this ongoing global emergency. The heat is on for the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and you can watch Grey’s Anatomy season 17 online from anywhere right now with the help of our guide.

*Warning: potential Grey's Anatomy spoilers ahead*

Watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 Grey’s Anatomy is back on ABC from Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT, or 8pm CT. While the season 17 premiere entails two back-to-back episodes, subsequently only one episode will be broadcast, at the same time every week. Full TV and streaming details are below - and wherever you are, you can watch the show just like you would at home with the aid of a good VPN.

While the Covid-19 lockdown robbed us of four Grey's season 16 episodes, the latest season rectifies this by providing some brilliant “fan candy”: for example, the thrilling two-hour crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19. Already run ragged by high Covid-19 admissions, the doctors prepare to treat the young victims of an unintentional blaze. And for some, the strain is too much to bear.

Although reflecting real-world events, showrunner Krista Vernoff promises as much escapist romance, humor, and relationship drama as before. We’re eager to see how the love-triangle between Meredith Grey, the handsome but troubled Andrew DeLuca, and Head of Paediatric surgery Cormac Hayes develops. And will Owen and Teddy’s wedding plans be indefinitely postponed, after Teddy butt-dialed her partner during an intimate clinch with a colleague?

With the exception of Justin Chambers, the entire main cast is returning to the hallowed halls of Grey Sloan Memorial, with Anthony Hill and Richard Flood being promoted to series regulars. So, get ready for the triumphant homecoming of this OMG medical drama as we detail how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 17 online now, no matter where you are in the world today.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online from outside your country

While the ongoing pandemic means that international travel might be limited, it’s still possible for many of us to visit countries on government ‘approved travel’ lists. For those abroad on business or getting some winter sun when Grey's Anatomy season 17 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the Covid-19-related drama due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 free online in the US

Those with a cable subscription can switch over to ABC every Thursday from November 12 (9pm ET/PT, 8pm CT) and watch as Grey’s Anatomy season 17 dumps its emotional payload. But, if you’re not around when an episode airs, it’ll be added to ABC’s catch-up service the next day and available to watch free of charge. Just enter your cable provider details and start streaming. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 without cable



Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value replacement for cable, with Fubo's entry-level plan comprising over 100 channels for $59.99 a month - after you take advantage of its 1-week free trial, of course - an offer than essentially means you can watch the two-hour Grey's Anatomy season 17 premiere free. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 17 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.



How to watch the Grey's Anatomy season 17 online in Canada

Canadians can expect a rush of endorphins in tandem with their American neighbors down south. Canadian channel CTV will also broadcast all-new Grey’s Anatomy from Thursday November 12, at 9pm ET/PT. The network will add episodes to its on-demand platform once they’ve aired, and if you have a cable provider, they’ll be available to watch for free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck, which is a shame given such options are available in other countries. Those with CTV wanting to log-in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and usurp any geo-blocking they may encounter. t’s a versatile piece of software, and means you never miss a single explosive episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online in the UK?

There’s been no indication yet as to when British audiences might expect to see the latest season of Grey’s. There’s usually a significant wait, however, between the US and UK premieres. For example, season 16 debuted in America in September 2019, yet only became available in the UK in April 2020, a whole six months later. Precedence suggests it will cross the Atlantic eventually. When it does, it’ll probably land on one of Sky's channels and therefore be added to Sky’s on-demand platform Now TV, and made available to watch as part of its £9.99 Entertainment Pass - which offers a FREE 1-week trial. Until then, Brits can enjoy season 1 to 15 of Grey’s Anatomy via Amazon Prime Video. It offers an impressive 30-day free trial, after which you’ll pay £7.99 to keep access to their vast streaming library and member benefits. If you’re a Canadian fan of Shonda Rhimes acclaimed medical drama stuck in Blighty, or an American abroad, don’t despair. As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution, and so stream your favourite films and TV from anywhere.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online in Australia?

As tragic as some of this series’ storylines, Australians might have a long wait until discovering how Meredith, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and co. are impacted by Covid-19. As with the UK broadcast, there’s normally a few months delay between the original US debut and the Australian premiere. Keep an eye on Channel Seven, then, as this is where all-new Grey’s Anatomy episodes are initially aired, before being added to their catch-up service 7plus. Until that happy day, Aussie fans might console themselves by binge-watching all past episodes. Stan has the bulk of the series, offering seasons 1-14 from AUS$10 a month for their Basic plan. Meanwhile, seasons 15 and 16 remain on 7plus – and, as long as you register to the service, they're completely free to watch! And it's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where Grey's season 17 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using the VPN method outlined above.