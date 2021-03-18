How to watch Grey's Anatomy online: stream season 17 episode 8 from anywhere

Grey's Anatomy made its mid-season return last week with an exciting crossover with sister-show, Station19. As if the drama and tears weren't enough, there's another dose of Grey's Anatomy lined up as episode 8 airs in the US and around the globe. We'll be tuning in and ensuring you know how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 8 online - find out where to stream the new Grey's episode wherever you are below.

'It's All Too Much' follows on from the tragic events of its mid-season premiere - and with that episode title, we're not entirely sure we're ready for what's in store.

*SPOILER ALERT: plot details and other information related to Grey's Anatomy season 17 mentioned below. If you're not fully up-to-speed with the show, you can scroll down for a spoiler-free guide covering how to watch Grey's Anatomy online and stream every new episode in 2021*

Well, the mid-season premiere of Grey's Anatomy was nothing short of dramatic and completely heart shattering. Can't handle anymore bad news? Well, look away, because Grey's just lost another of its regulars.

Yep, we didn't think things could get any more bleak, especially as Grey's Anatomy season 17 mirrors real life with its exploration of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and its frontline workers. But, well, we spoke too soon.

A hero's exit like no other, Andrew DeLuca finally appears to have his act together, and then tracking Opal - a known sex trafficker - brings DeLuca to his demise as he is stabbed in a train station.

As is the way with medical dramas, we're sure this won't be the last loss in season 17, especially when it's heavily rumoured this could be Grey's Anatomy's last. Still, hopefully there is some light relief from the relentless pain as Maggie and Winston's relationship continues to blossom, working together in episode 8 to treat an uneasy patient.

Follow our guide below to learn where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online and stream all-new episode 8 from anywhere on earth today.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online from outside your country

Those abroad when the new Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode lands may find they're unable to watch the medical drama's latest due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Jessica Brooks/ABC)

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online: stream new episode 8 in US today

Grey's Anatomy season 17's mid-season premiere was on ABC as usual in the US, with new episode 8 airing on Thursday, March 18 at 9pm ET/PST and 8pm CT. This means it now available to stream on ABC’s catch-up service from Friday, March 19. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy without cable today Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value replacement for cable, with Fubo's entry-level plan comprising over 100 channels from just $64.99 a month - after you take advantage of its FREE FuboTV trial offer, of course! Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 17 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 8: stream online in Canada now

Canadians can expect a rush of endorphins in tandem with their American neighbors, as CTV is broadcasting all-new Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 this Thursday at 9pm ET/PT. The network will add new episodes to its on-demand platform once they’ve aired, and if you have a cable provider, this means they'll be available to watch online at no extra cost. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option. If you don't have it as part of a cable package, therefore, you're flat out of luck - a shame given how many equivalent services are available in other countries. Not in Canada right now? Canadians abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and usurp any geo-blocking they may encounter.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17: stream new episodes online in the UK

To watch Grey's Anatomy online, on TV or stream its new season 17 episodes in the UK, you'll need to rely on premium telly provider Sky. The show returns from its mid-season break on Wednesday, April 7 in the absolutely sovereign state - and while Sky is typically thought of as expensive, there are actually some really great Sky TV deals and packages around right now. Otherwise, it has a streaming-only service in Now TV. Until then and for those new to the show, Brits can enjoy seasons 1-15 of Grey’s Anatomy via Amazon Prime Video. It offers an impressive 30-day free trial, after which you’ll pay £7.99 to keep access to its vast streaming library and other membership benefits. Outside of the UK? As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution - the secret to streaming your favourite films and TV shows from anywhere.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17: stream every new episode online in Australia

It's a positive diagnosis for Aussie fans of this hit medical drama, as international streaming service Disney Plus is getting all the new Grey's Anatomy season 17 episodes this year. As tragic as some of this series’ storylines, Australians might have a long wait until discovering how Meredith, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and co. are impacted by Covid-19. As with the UK broadcast, there’s normally a few months delay between the original US debut and the Australian premiere. Keep an eye on Channel Seven, then, as this is where all-new Grey’s Anatomy episodes are initially aired, before being added to their catch-up service 7plus. Until that happy day, Aussie fans might console themselves by binge-watching all past episodes. Stan has the bulk of the series, offering seasons 1-14 from AUS$10 a month for their Basic plan. Meanwhile, seasons 15 and 16 remain on 7plus – and, as long as you register to the service, they're completely free to watch! Away from home? It's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where Grey's season 17 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using the VPN method outlined above.