Google IO 2018 livestream: how to watch the Google IO keynote online

Google IO 2018 livestream starts on Tuesday, May 8 in the sunny confines of Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, right in Google's backyard.

The official Google IO 2018 keynote start time is at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Tuesday, which is 3am AEST on Wednesday, May 9.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will lead the Day 1 keynote, and the event is sure to be packed with exciting announcements on everything from AI and Google Assistant to Google Home and the Google Daydream virtual reality platform.

One of the most intriguing announcements from last year's Google IO was Google Lens, an augmented reality-powered app that can do everything from identify landmarks in your photos to auto-log you into a Wi-Fi router by scanning a code.

Expect more futuristic reveals like this during the May 8 keynote.

In addition to tuning into the livestream, be sure to check out our Google IO 2018 live blog for up-to-the-minute news and insight straight from the keynote floor. We're excited for this year's Google IO – we hope you are, too!

How to livestream Google IO 2018

There are a couple of ways to watch the Google IO 2018 keynote livestream.

You can watch the keynote on the Google IO website, which is currently running a countdown clock to big event right now.

Google will also livestream key developer sessions from the conference, so check back in with that link as the conference continues through May 10.

Though it hasn't been posted yet, the Google Developers YouTube channel also typically hosts a Google IO livestream.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news and in-depth analysis from this year's Google IO!