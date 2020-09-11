How to watch Gogglebox online: stream every new season 16 episode from anywhere

One wonders how much of a hard time the producers had trying to convince Channel 4 to commission Gogglebox back in 2013. The idea of a whole show about everyday folks watching TV becoming a prime time sensation, even now, seems implausible. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch The new season of Gogglebox online - best of all, as it's on Channel 4 in the UK, so it's completely free.

Gogglebox cheat sheet Gogglebox season 16 airs from Friday, September 11 at 9pm on Channel 4. Outside of the country at the moment? Then you can always use a VPN to stream just like you were back in Blighty.

Seven years on, Gogglebox is a mainstay of UK television, with viewers tuning in in their millions to watch other people watching TV each Friday. As well as making household names of its armchair critics, it's also spawned a kids’ version (Gogglesprogs),Celebrity Gogglebox, and numerous global versions.

Narrated once again by The Royle Family’s Craig Cash, the line-up for the upcoming series has now finally been confirmed, with 11 of the show's most popular families returning.

Best pals Mary and Marina return after missing out on season 15 as they fell in the “vulnerable” category in the wake of the pandemic. Sid Siddiqui and his family, who have appeared in every series, will be giving their opinions from the comfort of their living room in Derby again, while bother and sister duo Sophie and Pete will likely be treating viewers to their trademark accents and impressions.

Meanwhile Lee and Jenny are also back, having revealed earlier in the year that they had been recording episodes while isolating in Lee's caravan. Read on as tell you how to watch Gogglebox online and stream every new season 16 episode from anywhere in the world, including for free.

How to watch Gogglebox on Channel 4 in the UK for FREE

You can watch Gogglebox every Friday night on TV at 9pm from September 11. It's on Channel 4, making it completely free-to-air provided you have a valid UK TV license. Know you'll miss an episode, prefer streaming on a portable device, or simply want to watch the latest twist again? The broadcaster's All 4 streaming service will let you watch episodes on catch-up as soon as they've aired - and it also offers a live TV feed as well. Obviously things get a little bit more complicated if you're currently outside of the UK. If you're abroad for whatever reason, using a VPN can allow you to tune into a UK server and watch just like you're at home. Find out more below.

How to watch Gogglebox on Channel 4 from outside your country

If you're currently living in the UK, then watching Gogglebox is simple, as it's airing on Channel 4 each week. If you're abroad, however, things get a bit more complicated, as trying to tune in to All 4 will hit you with a geo-block telling you that you're in the wrong country.

Luckily, this is easy to resolve, as you can simply download and use a VPN to watch it. A VPN is a smart piece of tech that allows you to alter your IP address to appear pretty much anywhere in the world, so UK residents can watch just like they would back in Blighty - even from abroad.