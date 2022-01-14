How to watch Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2 online from anywhere, episode 77: Sneak Attack

Audio player loading…

The final two episodes of Attack on Titan air this month. Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2, episodes 77 and 78 hit streaming services on January 16 and January 23 and you can watch them both with free trials from Funimation or Crunchyroll. If you have time to catch up on the entire Attack on Titan back catalog before then, we'll be very impressed (and kind of jealous too).

Watch Attack on Titan, Episode 77 Premieres: Sunday, January 16, 2022 Time: 3.25 pm ET / 12.45pm PT / 8.45pm GMT Watch Attack on Titan: Funimation 14-day FREE trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The Attack on Titan TV series adaptation of the original Manga story first hit screens in 2013 and faithfully produces a tale of a time and place where people have been subdued by an emergent race of Titans, with the last remaining humans now living in a walled civilization safely protected from their man-eating enemy.

Now four seasons and nine years into the run, the plot has escalated to a state of all-out war. Will Eren Jaeger and his friends survive? There are just two episodes to go to find out: episode 77 'Sneak Attack' and episode 78 'Two Brothers'.

We have all the details you need below on how to watch Attack on Titan part 2 of The Final Season wherever you are. Don't forget to take advantage of the Funimation FREE trial and to use a VPN you need one.

Watch Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2 online

Where can I watch Attack on Titan, part 2 from?

Between Funimation and Crunchyroll, you should be able to watch all of the Attack on Titan episodes from almost anywhere in the world. It is also available on Hulu for those in the States. You can get Hulu as part of the Disney bundle or use the free trial.

Funimation is available in United States Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Ireland and Brazil. You can sign up to Crunchyroll worldwide with one or two exceptions.

It's also important to note that the library is not the same for every country. If you're away from home and find Attack on Titan blocked, then you'll need to use a VPN to watch it. Full details below.

How to watch Attack on Titan, season 4, part 2 online from anywhere

If you're a subscriber to Funimation or Crunchyroll but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Downloading a VPN will solve the problem and allow you to watch any Attack on Titan episode no matter where you are. Here's how to get started.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, possibly 'UK' for Funimation or Crunchyroll.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so Funimation, for example

