How to watch Archer online: stream every new season 11 episode from anywhere

The world's greatest secret agent is back and out of a three-year coma - here's how to watch Archer season 11 online from anywhere.

Its been a fraught time for fans of the show, with uncertainty over whether this series would even get green lit by FX, followed by a postponement in its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season's 8 to 10 saw Sterling Archer's adventures take place in a fantasy world that explored different genres after the titular super-spy fell into a coma in the season 7 finale.

Archer season 11: cheat sheet Archer season 11 runs on FX channel FXX from Wednesday, September 16 - when two episodes will be aired back-to-back at 10pm ET/PT. From then on, there'll be one new episode shown weekly in the same time slot on FXX. Full TV and streaming details are below - and you can take your favorite services and shows with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN. Try our no. 1 pick, ExpressVPN, 100% risk-free for 30-days now!

Season 10's cliff hanger saw him wake up to his real timeline, meaning this new series brings a return to his old crew and the familiar secret agent action.

Along with H. Jon Benjamin Judy Greer, Lucky Yates, Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash and Chris Parnell.all returning to voice characters, the new season will also feature the vocal talents of Shaun of The Dead favourite Simon Pegg and iconic Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Read on to find out how to watch the new adventures of the International Secret Intelligence Service with our guide to getting an Archer season 11 stream from anywhere right now.

How to watch Archer online from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad, you may notice that the streaming services you would normally use at home to watch Archer don't work as expected. That's because of geo-blocking, but fear not - there's a simple solution.

You can get around these pesky digital borders using a VPN, which will allow you to watch new season 11 episodes and all your other favorite shows by changing your IP address back to your nation of residence. Which VPN is best for you? Let's take a look.

How to watch Watch Archer: stream season 11 for free in the US

Season 11 of Archer is under way as of Wednesday, September 16, with FX's sibling channel, FXX, airing two back-to-back episodes from 10pm ET/PT. New episodes of the series will premiere on Wednesdays on FXX thereafter - and those without cable can try a streaming service like Sling TV. FX content is included with Sling TV and more specifically the FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial currently going. Normally priced at $30 a month, it's great value should you decided to keep it. And remember, US residents outside of the country can access these and any other service they might subscribe to from abroad by using a VPN.