How to watch Alex Rider online: stream new show from anywhere and for free

Boasting stars from Game of Thrones and Line of Duty among its cast, Alex Rider - the gritty new TV adaption of Anthony Horowitz's teenage spy books - has hit written all over it. Read on to find out how to watch Alex Rider online and stream every episode of the show right now from anywhere in the world.

Otto Farrant (War and Peace and Mrs Wilson), takes the lead role of orphan Alex, whose life is turned upside down when he finds out that his carer uncle Ian was actually an agent for a shady wing of MI6 called The Department following his death while on duty.

Alex Rider cheat sheet Release date: Thursday, June 4 Number of episodes: 8 Available on: Amazon Prime Video (globally) Cast: Otto Farrant,Titus Welliver, Brenock O'Connor, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Andrew Buchan, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Ace Bhatti and Nyasha Hatendi

Blackmailed into working for the Department, Alex is given a new identity as the son of a billionaire and sent to Point Blanc, an elite boarding school in the French Alps, to do some undercover work.

Line Of Duty and This Is England star McClure plays Mrs Jones, the deputy head of MI6, who becomes Alex's professional guardian, while Brenock O'Connor, who played Olly in Game of Thrones stars as Alex's nerdy friend Tom.

Not to be confused with the 2006 movie adaption of Horowitz's books, this new TV version focuses on the second Alex Rider thriller, Point Blanc.

With 13 novels in the series to draw plot lines from, it looks likely this will be a long-running franchise for Amazon, so why not get stuck in from the get go? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Alex Rider online as well as stream every episode of the show from anywhere - plus give you some pointers on other shows you might like to watch if you're currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All this month's best Hulu shows

How to watch Alex Rider on Amazon Prime Video

Get yourself the very best Netflix VPN

How to watch Alex Rider from outside your country

Alex Rider is set to be released at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Amazon Prime Video isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Alex Rider online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Alex Rider from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Alex Rider for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Alex Rider which costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Amazon Prime is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer, plus all of Prime's other benefits such as premium delivery services and Amazon Music - all for $12.99 per month or $119 for the year in the US and £7.99 per month or £79 for the year in the UK.

And as we've said, you can take advantage of a FREE Amazon Prime trial to see if its extensive entertainment catalogue and other benefits pack enough of a punch to merit your hard earned money in the long run.

5 more shows every Alex Rider fan should check out - and where to watch them

Jack Ryan: Based on Tom Clancy's series of espionage thrillers, The Office US star John Krasinski plays CIA analyst Jack Ryan who is pulled from the safety of his desk job and catapulted into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East in a hunt for a rising terrorist figurehead preparing a massive attack against the US.

Watch in the US: Stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video - FREE trial available

Watch in the UK: seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video

Upload: Parks and Rec creator Greg Daniels new Amazon Original show is set in the near future of 2033, where "humans are able to 'upload' themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife. The series follows car crash victim Nathan as he grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones, and the fact that his virtual-reality heaven isn't the utopia he had hoped for.

Watch in the US: Stream season one on Amazon Prime Video - FREE trial available

Watch in the UK: Stream season one Amazon Prime Video

Black Mirror: Charlie Brooker's modern, dark satirical take on the Twilight Zone anthology style series explores how technology manipulates our behaviour

Watch in the US: Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix

Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix Watch in the UK: Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix

Mr Robot: This four season show put Rami Malek on the map before his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The show follows Elliot, a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and as a vigilante hacker by night.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-4 on Amazon Prime Video

Devs: Created by The Beach writer Alex Garland, this science fiction thriller focuses on a young software engineer who works for a cutting-edge Silicon Valley tech company who suspects foul play after her boyfriend Sergei's apparent suicide.