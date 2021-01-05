Hot Garmin deal: the stylish Vivoactive 4 hits its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is one of the most stylish GPS sports watches around, and it's now just $225.41 at Amazon – down from the usual price of $349.99. That's the cheapest this Garmin watch has ever been at Amazon, beating deals on both Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

If you're looking for a running watch, but the likes of the Garmin Fenix 6 and Forerunner 945 are overkill (or just too expensive), the Vivoactive 4 is a great alternative. It boasts on-watch music streaming, all-day heart rate monitoring, pulse oximeter, and advanced sleep tracking, all in a smart stainless steel case with silicone band.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $349.99 $225.41 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Garmin Vivoactive 4 at Amazon, with 36% off for a limited time. This is an excellent watch for tracking runs, bike rides and swims (both indoor and outdoor), and is smart enough for everyday wear too. If your new year's resolution is to improve your fitness, it's well worth your consideration – especially at such a great price.

View Deal

It lacks some of the more advanced training features you'll find in Garmin's top-end fitness trackers (such as training load and a round-trip course creator for cycling and running), but it's surprisingly feature-packed for the price.

It can calculate cadence in real time as you run, automatically count reps for weight lifting, track your golf score, provide alerts when you reach distance or heart rate goals, and detect swim stroke types.

It's easy to use too, with a touchscreen and just two physical buttons compared to five on the Forerunner and Fenix series.

If you're not in the US, we've rounded up all the best Garmin Vivoactive 4 deals where you are, right here: