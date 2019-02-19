Here’s how Airtel broadband subscribers can get 1000GB bonus data

As we wait for the commercial launch of Reliance Jio GigaFiber services in the country, telecom operators like Airtel are constantly trying to woo customers by launching different offers and even removing the FUP limit in certain states. This time around, Airtel is offering free bonus data for its broadband subscribers in India and here is how you can get it.

How to claim Airtel broadband 1000GB Bonus data

Airtel will credit the bonus data for subscribers of Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1299 and Rs 1999 broadband plans. The base plan which costs Rs 499 is not eligible for the bonus data. Additionally, in cities like Hyderabad where the telecom operator has removed the previously imposed FUP limit, subscribers are not eligible for the free bonus data. The 1000GB bonus data is available for Airtel broadband users and will be valid till March 31.

Interested users can head over to Airtel V-Fiber website and select a plan from the list. Existing subscribers of Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1299 and Rs 1999 broadband plans will automatically get the bonus data credited into their accounts.

Airtel is offering 500GB bonus data on Rs 799 plan while the rest of the plans will get 1000GB bonus data. This includes Rs 999, Rs 1299 and Rs 1999 plans. The higher-end Rs 1,999 plan offers speeds up to 100 Mbps with no data capping and gets an additional 1000GB data to make the deal even sweeter.

The company is also offering a 15% discount on subscription of plans for 6 months and 20% discount on plans for 12 months.