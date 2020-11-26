GoPro Black Friday deals start at an unbeatable price of $299

TechRadar's two top picks for the best action cameras of 2020 are both on sale for Black Friday: the GoPro Hero8 Black and GoPro Hero9 Black. If you're looking for a rugged and high-spec camera to take on your next mountain bike ride, these Black Friday deals are where you should start.

The GoPro Hero8 Black, our favorite action camera from last year, is $100 off at Best Buy if you purchase it as part of a bundle. You'll get a shorty (or mini extension pole and tripod), head strap, 32GB microSDHC Memory Card and a backup rechargable battery for $299.

As for the new, premium GoPro Hero9 Black, you can purchase it for $50 off from GoPro's storefront for $399, which will include a free backup battery and 64GB SD card.

Or, if you're interested in a GoPro subscription, you can buy the Hero9 Black bundle and save $200, actually making it cheaper by $50 than just buying the camera alone. This bundle also comes with a magnetic swivel clip, floating hand grip, spare battery, 32GB SD card and a camera case.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see GoPro Hero deals in your region.

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This is the best deal we've seen for last year's flagship GoPro. Most retailers have the Hero 8 Black listed at this price for the action camera only, but this bundle includes a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card, spare battery, head strap and shorty tripod.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro (save $150)

A great 30% off deal on this year's flagship GoPro, which we branded "the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy". The Bundle includes a 32GB SD card, spare battery, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip and a 1-year GoPro subscription, If you don't need the latter, you can cancel at any time.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black: $450 $400 at GoPro (save $150)

Save $50 on this camera, battery and 64GB SD card bundle. The latest GoPro can shoot in up to 5K resolution, or at 240 FPS in 1080p. It works up to 10m underwater, and has a clear front display for vlogging and action selfies. It's well worth getting even when not on sale.View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 White: $229.99 at Amazon

GoPro's entry-level action camera isn't currently on sale, but you'll still save money compared to the bundles above, making it worth considering. Sure, the Hero 7 White only shoots 1080p video, but the quality is surprisingly good and backed up by decent image stabilization. It's also fully waterproof to 10m without a case.View Deal

A GoPro subscription gives you unlimited cloud storage even for 4K resolution videos, and allows you to replace your GoPro if something breaks for the same model, with no caveats about ineligible damage.

Plus you get 50% off on GoPro merch on their site. So whether you're going all-in on the brand or just want a year-long, total warranty before cancelling the membership, it's an excellent perk that will normally cost you $50/year instead of saving you $50.

These are some of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen thus far, but if you're looking for a more traditional camera, that link should take you to all the major discounts on our favorites.

Or, if you're looking for other action camera deals, you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web below, with offers available in your region.