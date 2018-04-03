Google Pixel 3: what we want to see

Update: A cheaper version of the Pixel 3 is rumored to be in development and it could launch in July or August.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are among the best phones of 2017, so there’s every chance the inevitable Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be among the best phones of 2018, and we’re already hearing early rumblings about them.

Little is known yet, but we’ll update this article as we hear more, and in the meantime we’ve taken some educated guesses at the likely release date, price and features.

We’ve also come up with a list of all the main things we want from the next phones in the range, from a customizable Active Edge to screen improvements and more.

The Pixel 2 launched on October 4 2017, while the original Pixel and Pixel XL launched on October 4 2016, so it seems reasonable to assume that the Pixel 3 will launch on October 4 2018.

And assume is all we can do for now, as there aren’t any release date rumors yet. But even if it doesn’t end up landing on that day or in October it will almost certainly be towards the end of the year, in order to leave the customary year’s gap between launches.

That said, a lower-cost Pixel model is rumored to be in the works and this is said to be launching in July or August, so it's possible that the standard Pixel 3 will launch at the same time.

Price is another thing we can only guess at for now. As the Pixel 2 starts at $649 / £629 / AU$1,079 and the Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 / £799 / AU$1,399, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may well have similar prices.

But if anything they’re likely to cost more, since the Pixel 2 XL costs more than the Pixel XL launched at, and since smartphone prices at the high-end seem to be rising in general.

But as noted above, a cheaper version of the Pixel 3 might also be in the works, so if it is, and if it launches globally rather than just in emerging markets, then you might be able to pick up a new Pixel for less than that.

The Pixel 2 XL is even more expensive than its predecessor

Google Pixel 3 news and rumors

We haven’t heard much about the Pixel 3 yet, but we have heard that it might already be in the works, or rather, that three new Pixel phones might be.

According to a “trusted source” speaking to Droid Life, the phones are codenamed “crosshatch”, “albacore” and “blueline”, and supposedly two of them will be considered premium, while one is thought of as high-end.

That split sounds like it might be similar to what Apple’s done with the top-end iPhone X and the slightly lower-end iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. So in other words we might get a Pixel 3, a Pixel 3 XL and then something even higher-end above them.

That’s if this rumor is accurate and all three models launch, which they may well not, especially as three models were for a while rumored for the Pixel 2 range.

One of those three Pixel 3 models has additional evidence for it, as mentions of crosshatch have been spotted in a comment on an AOSP (Android Open Source Project) listing.

It’s worth noting also that all these codenames are types of fish, which was true of previous Pixel handsets as well.

What we want to see

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL got 4 stars and 4.5 stars in our reviews respectively, so there’s still room for improvement, and adding the following features to the Pixel 3 would be a step in the right direction.

1. Smaller bezels

The Pixel 2 has sizeable bezels, hopefully the Pixel 3 won't

From the iPhone X to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, many 2017 flagships have all but eliminated bezels, but not the Pixel 2.

This is a phone which still has quite large bezels above and below the screen, and while they serve a purpose (housing the front-facing speakers) we’d like to see them worked on for the Pixel 3.

Hopefully Google and its manufacturing partners will find a way to significantly slim down the bezels without sacrificing speakers on the front.

2. Customizable Active Edge

Active Edge on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lets you squeeze the sides to launch Google Assistant. It’s a handy feature, but unlike on the HTC U11 that’s all it does and it can’t be re-mapped.

For the Pixel 3 we want the feature to return, but we want it to be context-sensitive, so for example if used in the camera app it would perhaps take a photo, and for the core functionality to be customizable, so you can use it as a shortcut to whatever app or feature you want.

3. Camera app improvements

The Pixel 2 has a great camera, but the app is far from perfect

Despite just being a single-lens one, the camera on the Pixel 2 is among the best you’ll find on a smartphone, but the software could use some work.

For example, we’d like gesture controls for timed photos and the ability to switch between the main and selfie cameras with a swipe, like you can on Samsung and LG phones.

They’re little tweaks, but they’d make using the camera a little faster and a little more pleasant.

4. A return of the headphone jack

Despite taking a dig at Apple for ditching the headphone jack when launching the original Pixel, Google has also got rid of it for the Pixel 2, which is a decision we’d like to see reversed for the Pixel 3.

We don’t expect that to happen, if anything ever more handsets are going to start removing the port, but for many users it’s an inconvenience and the benefits of its removal just don’t seem overly compelling.

5. Wireless charging

The Pixel 2 range has reasonable battery life and supports fast charging, but doesn’t have wireless charging, which is a major omission, especially now even Apple is supporting it.

We expect wireless charging to become a lot more popular in the next year, thanks to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, so it will stand out even more if the Pixel 3 doesn’t support it.

6. Screen improvements

The screens on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL show room for improvement

The standard Pixel 2 has just a 1080p screen, which isn’t particularly sharp for a flagship in 2017, so we’d like to see it upgraded to QHD for the Pixel 3.

The Pixel 2 XL meanwhile is sharp enough, but in our review we found that the viewing angles aren’t great and nor is it especially vibrant, so we’d like to see work done to improve those aspects for the Pixel 3 XL.

7. Better water resistance

The Pixel 2 range sports IP67 certification, which means it can survive being submerged up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

That should be plenty, but these are flagship phones we’re talking about and some rivals offer more. The Samsung Galaxy S8 for example has IP68 certification, meaning it can be submerged 1.5 meters deep for the same duration.

It’s a small change, but one that could at the very least give buyers more peace of mind that their expensive purchase is fully protected against rain and spills.