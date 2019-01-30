Google begins rolling out redesigned Gmail for iOS and Android

Gmail on your phone is about to get a lot brighter. Google has begun rolling out a major update for the mobile app, which will bring it in line with the redesigned web version that was released last year.

In addition to a brighter, whiter interface in line with Google's Material Design principles, the new Gmail app will make attachments visible from your inbox so you don't have to hunt through email chains for them.

Quicker composing

The app will automatically 'nudge' messages that you haven't replied to, bumping them back to the top of your inbox if you haven't replied for a few days, and includes Smart Reply (which suggests responses to emails) and Smart Compose (which suggests ways to complete the sentence you're currently writing).

These features were welcome additions to Gmail for web, but will be even more useful for writing emails on the move.

If you can't wait, the updated app is available to download from APK Mirror. See our guide to installing APKs if you're not familiar with the process.

Google Drive, Calendar and Docs have all received redesigned mobile apps in recent months, and the company says its other tools will be getting a makeover soon to match.