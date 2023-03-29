Google and ADT have finally launched their home security system

More than two years after Google announced a $450 million investment in ADT, the companies have finally delivered their first smart home security system.

The new ADT Self Setup system is a smart home DIYer’s dream, offering up Internet-connected security features that work in tandem with their existing smart home ecosystem.

Attractive pricing and a broad range of accessories all come at a cost though, because ongoing professional monitoring doesn’t come cheap and there are security concerns over camera access.

Google Nest ADT smart home alarm

ADT says that the aim is to integrate Google’s Nest products into the user’s choice of either its ADT+ app, or likely more popular, the Google Home app which plays home to a smart home user’s other compatible devices.

The heart of the system is a smart home hub that uses DECT/ULE to connect with the accessories (typical of security systems) rather than more familiar smart home standards like Zigbee. It features an 85dB alarm, a 24-hour battery backup, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, and a keypad built onto the device for arming and disarming.

ADT’s Smart Monitoring is also available for $24.99 per month on a rolling monthly basis, which can incorporate video feed from enrolled Nest home security cameras to help prevent false alarms. While ADT says that video is stored in end-to-end encrypted locations unique to each customer, some users may feel uneasy about this integration.

Security accessories include a door and window sensor ($15), a motion sensor ($25), a smoke detector ($40), a flood and temperature sensor ($35), a keychain remote ($20), and an additional keypad ($90), however some of these are included in pre-built bundles as part of a cost-saving measure.

Other compatible devices by Google include Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Thermostat, Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Wifi, Nest Mini (2nd gen), Nest Hub (2nd gen) and Nest Hub Max.