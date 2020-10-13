Get this 27-inch LG 4K IPS monitor for just $239 at Amazon

With 4K displays getting cheaper every year, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing some fantastic 4K IPS monitors drop below $300 for Prime Day and the LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor is one of them, dropping down to just $299.00 over at Amazon.

Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This $299.99 sales price is one of the cheapest we've seen on the 27-inch LG UL500W monitor. It nearly beats last year's Black Friday discounts - an excellent result if you're in the market for a 4K UHD display. There's FreeSync baked right in with HDR 10 and SRGB 98% color gamut as well.

View Deal

Whether you're buying it for gaming or just for a better video streaming experience, the LG 27UL500-W is a fantastic bargain. The 3840 x 2160p IPS display features both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, comes with Radeon FreeSync technology, and features HDR10 compatibility, making for an amazing viewing experience at a fantastic price.

More LG 27UL500-W 27-inch monitor deals

Looking for more LG 27UL500-W deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD deals Amazon Prime Day Deal Reduced Price LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD... Amazon $314.39 $239.99 View Deal Deal ends Thu, Oct 15 LG 27UL500-W 27" 16:9 4K HDR... BHPhoto $346.99 View Deal LG 27" IPS 4K UHD LED... Office Depot $349.99 View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.