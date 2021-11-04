Quick - the all-new Apple Watch 7 is on sale for $389.99 in epic Black Friday deal

The Apple Watch is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon is giving us an early treat with a rare deal on the all-new Apple Watch 7. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for $389.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the best deal you can find right now, and only the second time we've seen the smartwatch discounted.



While the $10 discount might not seem like much, deals on brand-new Apple devices are extremely rare and typically reserved for the official Black Friday 2021 sale. The Apple Watch 6 and Series 3 have been hard to find in stock as of late, so we'd snag today's early Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

Black Friday Apple Watch 7 deal

Image Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the all-new Apple Watch 7 on sale for $389.99. That's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted and the lowest price we've ever seen. This early Black Friday deal applies to the Clover sport band, and as of right now, the 41mm smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship. View Deal

The all-new Apple Watch 7 was unveiled last month and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Day's sale has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169. The smartwatch is currently sold out at Amazon, and this is the best deal you can find right now. Both sports band colors are currently available, so we'd take advantage of this epic Black Friday deal now before it's too late. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've spotted the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Red sports band model and is the only color currently in stock. View Deal

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Apple Watch 7 deals and learn about the upcoming Black Friday Apple Watch deals event.



You can also see our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals that are happening right now.