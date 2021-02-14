Garmin Vivoactive 3 drops to lowest ever price in Presidents' Day sales

Garmin smartwatch deals have slowed considerably since the January rush died down, but thanks to Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale there's one last minute discount that's offering particularly stunning value this weekend.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 originally launched at a pretty hefty $249.99 way back in 2017. While its features still hold up incredibly well today, its price tag has since tumbled all the way down to the record low of this weekend's smartwatch deals. You'll find it for just $99.99 at Best Buy right now.

Over the course of the last year, we have seen this model sitting comfortably at a $149.99 sales price, but with that extra $50 off you're getting excellent value in an all-rounder with plenty of fitness and smartphone features.

However, if you're looking for something more substantial - particularly for hiking - we'd recommend checking out this $270 discount on the premium Garmin Fenix 5X Plus as well. That saving drops the all-in-one, durable device down to $329.99 from its $599.99 MSRP.

You'll find plenty more smartwatch deals further down the page as well, and you can check out all the latest Presidents' Day sales in our dedicated guide.

Today's best Garmin smartwatch deals

Garmin Vivoactive 3: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 has hit its record price low at Best Buy this weekend. The powerful smartwatch comes with 15 preloaded fitness and sports apps, onboard GPS, smartphone notifications, Garmin Pay and a 7 day battery to boot. You're getting all of that for under $100 right now - an excellent price on a smartwatch that initially launched at $249.99 (but has more recently been seen at $149.99).View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $599.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

If you want to go all in, however, there's also a $270 discount on the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus available this weekend as well. The rugged smartwatch offers up GPS and GLONASS features with pre-loaded navigation features like hiking route suggestions, sensors, a compass and barometric altimeter. On top of that you're getting Pulse Ox sensors and all the fitness and smartphone integration features you'd expect from a high end watch as well.View Deal

More smartwatch deals

You'll find all the latest Garmin smartwatch prices across the range right here on TechRadar. Of course, you can head straight to our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals if you're looking for that perfect iOS companion, or check out the latest Fitbit sales as well.