Looks like the Xbox One won't replace your DVR anytime soon

Originally touted as more an all-in-one media device than game console, the Xbox One looks like it'll concentrate more on its playful roots, as Microsoft drops its plans to add DVR functionality to the machine.

Unveiled last summer, Microsoft planned to add subscription-free digital video recording to its big black box, with the intent of releasing the feature sometime this year.

Not only could users schedule specific shows to be recorded on their Xbox, but the console would also stream playback to select smartphones and Windows 10 PCs.

However, after going dark for a while, it's been revealed that work on the DVR feature was put on indefinite hiatus so the One can focus on its original endeavor - being a system designed for playing games.

"After careful consideration, we've decided to put development of DVR for Over-the-Air TV on hold to focus our attention on launching new, higher fan-requested gaming experiences across Xbox One and Windows 10," said a Microsoft spokesperson, according to The Verge.

These "gaming experiences" Microsoft hints at will more than likely manifest during next week's E3 conference. Considering the Xbox One got some serious notice last year by introducing backwards-compatibility, we're crossing fingers that we will see something just as big from Microsoft at the Expo.