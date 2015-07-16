Batman: Arkham Knight fix for PC won't be ready til next season

Those holding their breath for a fixed PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight should probably start breathing again, as an email from Warner Bros. to EB Games staff suggests that it’s going to take longer than originally expected.

Kotaku Australia is reporting that the internal email states that the PC version, which Warner Bros. pulled from release, will not be ready for sale again until Australian spring (that’s fall, for people in the Northern Hemisphere).

The email reads, “As previously advised, we have stopped sales of Batman: Arkham Knight PC while Warner and Rocksteady work on addressing performance issues with the game," and that "the latest information from Warner is that the updates won’t be available until Spring. Due to this we have made the difficult decision to recall all PC stock from stores to return to the vendor until an acceptable solution is released.”

That means that you shouldn’t expect to play a final version of Batman: Arkham Knight on PC for at least six weeks at the earliest.

Developer Rocksteady stepped up to take the lead on fixing the broken PC version of its game a few weeks ago and has already issued one patch in late June that resolved a handful of its many problems.