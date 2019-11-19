Gaming laptops may be getting Nvidia's Super GPUs early next year

Nvidia recently shook up the graphics card market with its line of Super RTX and GTX cards, and now it appears the company may be preparing to deliver that same performance boost to the mobile computing market. Mobile Max-Q versions of Nvidia's GTX 1650 Super up through the RTX 2080 Super have shown in a leak from NotebookCheck translated and shared by Hothardware .

The refresh is expect in March 2020, and the leaked graphics cards are believed to be the following:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q with 8GB GDDR6 (80W TDP)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q with 8GB GDDR6 (80W TDP)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super Max-Q with 8GB GDDR6 (80W TDP)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Max-Q with 4GB GDDR6 (35W TDP)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super Max-Q with 4GB GDDR6 (35W TDP)

When the first Super RTX graphics cards launched, they boosted the performance of existing cards. But, they didn't quite manage to outshine what AMD had done with the introduction of the Radeon RX 5700 on a price-to-performance level. AMD's high performance, value, and efficiency thanks to its 7-nanometer architecture helped it get an edge, even if it's not competing at the highest-end.

A mobile battle

Now, AMD is geared to gain even more ground in the mobile space with the Radeon RX 5500M. That's where Nvidia's new graphics processors could come in to keep its footing.

These new Super Max-Q graphics processors would effectively take all the recent GPU offerings from Nvidia (excluding the MX models) and upgrade them for better performance. And, that comes at a time when we're seeing more machines that can use the extra performance, like the Asus gaming laptop with a 300Hz display.

AMD's RX 5500M may be a strong low-to-mid-range options, but it's just that. As of yet, AMD doesn't have the anticipated RX 5300M or RX 5700M available in laptops to round out its performance options.

Nvidia's launch of Super Max-Q GPUs in early 2020 could help it cement its dominance in the mobile gaming space, making it harder for AMD to break in even if its Navi mobile GPUs are competitive.