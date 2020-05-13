This $779 Acer Nitro is the best cheap gaming laptop deal you can buy right now

Best Buy's gaming laptop deals have been something to behold in recent weeks and they've just launched another great one - this Acer Nitro 5 for $779.99 (was $879.99).

By knocking that $100 off an already decent price, they've made this 17.3-inch Acer the best gaming laptop deal for under $800 in one fell swoop. With a GTX 1650 graphics card, Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and massive 512GB SSD, this machine is packing in a lot of solid specs for a relatively affordable price. If you've been looking for that cheap gaming laptop deal to break the lockdown boredom, you can do a lot worse than this Acer.

Aside from the specs, the selling point here is the large 17.3-inch display - an upgrade over the standard 15-inch screens you'll see on most laptops in this price range. If you're happy to forgo that extra transportability that you'll get with a smaller form factor, we'd happily recommend this size as it'll make those games oh so much more immersive and it's great for the odd movie as well.

If you'd like to shop around, we've also added some alternative gaming laptop deals from Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon below. These are great if you're not dead set on the Acer and maybe have a little more cash to splash out on a gaming laptop deal.

Outside the US? check out our best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

Our gaming laptop deal of the week

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $879.99 $779.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on a great cheap gaming laptop deal this week at Best Buy. Featuring an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD, this Acer is a powerful contender and our pick of the best gaming machine you can get for under $800 right now.

Other great gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF 15.6" gaming laptop | $899.99 $849.99 at Newegg

Save $50 and get a little bit more power under the hood with this Asus TUF at Newegg. Featuring a Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Asus trades that larger screen for an upgraded processor. If you'd prefer a smaller form factor, it's definitely an attractive option.

Asus Zephyrus 15.6" gaming laptop | $1199 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 on one of the most stylish gaming laptops you can buy right now at Best Buy. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Asus is the next step up from the Acer above. It's got a fantastic price to power ratio and if you'd prefer a more portable 15-inch laptop, it's a great buy.

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" gaming laptop | $1,099 at Amazon

Want to go all out? This MSI GF65 is packing in some seriously top-end specs that you normally don't see for under $1500. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this machine will blaze through all your games with ease.

Best Buy: Save up to $400 on a range of gaming laptop deals.

Save up to $400 on a range of gaming laptop deals. Newegg: another fantastic place to check out gaming laptop deals.

