Galaxy S9 deals set to rise: snap up one of these contracts while you still can

If you've had your heart set on a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 you may be running out of time to get it at its current affordable price. TechRadar has heard from a leading mobile phone retailer that an S9 price hike could be on the very near horizon.

Whether that's because of the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S10 or because the device at its current price has just proved so popular we're not really sure. But what we do know is that now is looking like the moment to grab that S9 deal you've been mulling over in your head. Or if they still feel a bit too expensive (or you get to this article too late), then Galaxy S8 deals are looking really attractive right now, so grabbing the cheaper predecessor to the S9 could be a very good call.

We've listed our picks for the top offers on the device below so grab them before they go or head to our best Galaxy S9 deals page for options on big data or providers you don't see below.

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk| Vodafone | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code)| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

This is our current Editor's Pick and it is clear to see why. Yes, the upfront might seem quite high but £23 a month is incredible for one of the top devices of 2018. Not to mention you're getting 4GB of data which should keep you going through the month. Total cost over 24 months is £667

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Affordable Mobiles| EE | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

Looking for an S9 with a bit more data? Well this deal gets you the device with a massive 20GB of it. Not to mention there is no upfront costs and it is on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. All of those factors put together makes that monthly cost seem a lot more manageable. Total cost over 24 months is £744

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

The S9 just doesn't seem to be as competitive on O2 as it is on Vodafone and EE but this is still a very good deal to be had. For barely anything upfront and £30 a month you can get an O2 contract with 4GB of data, not to mention you'll have access to O2 Priority rewards. Total cost over 24 months is £735

