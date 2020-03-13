Fujifilm X-T4 shipping could be delayed, according to Fujifilm Russia

The Fujifilm X-T4 could be the latest camera to see its shipping delayed by the knock-on effects of the coronavirus, according to a post on Fujifilm Russia's Facebook page.

Although the post is specific to the Russian market, it does state that "the official start of sales of the Fujifilm X-T4 is postponed to a later date, from April 2020 to May 2020".

It also warns about a possible price increase, saying that "due to the sharply increased volatility in the foreign exchange market, by the time sales of the Fujifilm X-T4 camera start, it is possible to revise previously announced recommended retail prices."

If you've been thinking about snapping up the mirrorless all-rounder, though, don't start worrying yet. This is far from official confirmation that the same apply will apply to the US, European or Australian markets.

While a slight delay to shipping is certainly possible – the Nikon D6 recently officially confirmed that it would arriving two months later than planned – and the coronavirus effect will undoubtedly have long-term repercussions, an imminent worldwide price increase seems unlikely.

We reached out to Fujifilm for comment and it said that nothing has changed from its original announcement that the X-T4 would be available in late Spring 2020. That estimate could be pushed to the limits, but right now it's still on course to arrive before the summer.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Old or new?

The Fujifilm X-T4 is shaping up to be a fantastic all-rounder, adding in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and a fully articulating touchscreen to the X-T3, which is itself already one of our favorite mirrorless cameras.

If you mainly shoot stills, though, then it's still worth considering the X-T3, which will remain on sale for some time and won't, of course, be subject to any manufacturing or shipping delays.

It has the same sensor and EVF as the X-T4, and virtually the same autofocus system, bar some software upgrades on its newer sibling. And while IBIS is certainly helpful for stills as well as video – particularly in low light situations, when it can help you use lower ISO settings to preserve image quality – there's not quite as much benefit if you mostly shoot action sequences or on a tripod.

Naturally, it's also a fair bit cheaper than its successor too – you can buy the X-T3 with the excellent XF18-55mm kit lens for the same price as a body-only X-T4. Still, if you'd rather wait to find out how much better than X-T4 really is, we'll be putting it through its paces in a full review very soon.

via Fuji Rumors