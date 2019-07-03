Fossil Sport 2 may be the company's next Wear OS watch

One of the very best smartwatches money can buy may be about to get a sequel if a new Bluetooth certification holds any hints of Fossil's future plans.

A new device has just been given the go-ahead from Bluetooth SIG (that's the certification body for devices that use the connectivity tech) and it looks like it may be the Fossil Sport 2.

We know the product listed was certified on July 1, and we know that it's built by Fossil. That doesn't guarantee that it's a Fossil Sport sequel, as the company makes a variety of watches under different brand names, but considering the model numbers it looks like it may be the case.

According to the listing, this new device has a codename of DW10F1. Considering the original Fossil Sport had the name of DW9F1, it's not difficult to work out that this may be the Sport 2.

Later this year?

This device has already been mentioned in a listing alongside four other products including ones we expect to sport Michael Kors, Emporio Armani and Diesel branding.

We've yet to see Bluetooth SIG details for these four other watches, so it may be the company is nearer to releasing the DW10F1 than the other products.

Exactly what spec we will see on the Fossil Sport 2 is unclear. We can likely expect to see the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset running inside (that's the same as the original Sport) and we may see some improved fitness features on the watch too.

The original Fossil Sport was released in November last year, so it may be we have to wait a few months to see this new model. That said, Bluetooth certification usually means a product is nearing release, so we may hear about it before the Fossil Sport's anniversary.

Via Gadgets and Wearables