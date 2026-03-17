'People are facing sophisticated, global, organized criminal networks': Google joins forces with online partners to fight scams and fraud

Google joins Industry Accord Against Online Scams & Fraud

Initiative unites tech giants, governments, and law enforcement against global scams

Company expanding Global Signal Exchange to boost data sharing and defenses

Google has joined the Industry Accord Against Online Scams & Fraud, pledging its infrastructure and know-how against the global threat of cybercrime.

In a short blog post published earlier this week, Google’s VP for Trust & Safety Trusted Experiences, Consumer, Karen Courington, said the company dropped its signature during the UN Global Fraud Summit, currently taking place in Vienna, Austria.

The Industry Accord Against Online Scams & Fraud is a voluntary agreement that companies are signing to team up and prevent online scams. Its goal is to bring together both private and public sector organizations, governments, and law enforcement, to better prevent scams, respond to threats faster, educate the public, and raise awareness.

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Expanding the Global Signal Exchange

The signatories agree to improve security, detect fraud, and cooperate both among themselves, and with the authorities. There are no concrete targets or metrics, with members being focused more on collaboration and practical actions to reduce scams and protect users worldwide.

“As an industry, we’ll unify our collective capabilities, share threat intelligence and coordinate defenses to fight global scammers,” Google said. “The Accord lands at a critical moment when online scams are evolving beyond isolated incidents. People are facing sophisticated, global, organized criminal networks that are causing significant financial and emotional harm.”

Google is not the only high-profile company to join the Accord, either. So far, Adobe, Amazon, Levi Strauss & Co, LinkedIn, Match Group, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Pinterest and Target have all signed it.

The search engine giant also took the opportunity to announce that it will be expanding its Global Signal Exchange effort this year, using the platform to share more information, expertise, and technical capabilities. “Alongside partners, Google will also release a series of guides on data sharing, private sector referrals to law enforcement and public policy frameworks,” Google concluded.

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