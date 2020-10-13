Fortnite toys deal cuts figure and X-4 Stormwing prices

Fortnite is still one of the biggest games in the world, and has spent the past few months being host to a Marvel-themed event, overshadowing the actual Avengers game that came out at the same time. If you've got a young person in your family who lives and breathes Fortnite, there are some decent gifts available as part of the Prime Day deals 2020 promotion.

As with all Prime Day deals, you have to be a member of Prime to enjoy them. The deals include a model of the popular Stormwing X-4 vehicle from the game, as well as a themed pack of characters. According to the Amazon listings page, they're both suitable for children over the age of 3.

Fortnite toys deals on Prime Day

Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: X-4 Stormwing Plane and Ice King Figure: $29.99 $21.99 at Amazon

If you were particularly fond of Fortnite's Stormwing planes, consider this 10-inch model, which apparently holds up to seven figures, and comes with an exclusive Ice King figurine. View Deal

Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack, Highstakes: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

These Wild Card Fortnite figures are pretty classy-looking, and each has more than 25 points of articulation as well as their own accessories. They each stand at 4 inches in height, and come with their own building materials stand to place them on.View Deal

As with all things Prime Day-related, you won't have long to take advantage of these offers, so act now if you've got a hankering for Fortnite merchandise before 2020 is out.

Looking for more Fortnite deals? Consider checking out Fortnite Monopoly, if you want a board game experience themed around the battle royale mode. Here's a quick price comparison chart:

