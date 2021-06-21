Forget about looking for MacBook Pro deals on Prime Day, get the Razer Blade 15 instead

You’re out hunting for the best Prime Day deals, and you’ve got your eye on a MacBook Pro. It’s a nice laptop after all, but just hold on a second. The best pro-class laptop deal isn’t coming from Apple, it’s already here and it’s from Razer.

The Razer Blade 15 base model has seen its price literally slashed for Amazon Prime Day 2021, with absolutely incredible discounts in both the US. and the UK (not in either of those places? Scroll down for the best Razer Blade 15 prices where you are). Sure, it’s a Windows laptop, not a Mac, but it’s a better purchase than a MacBook Pro.

Don’t be fooled by the term 'base model' either. This is a seriously spec’d up gaming laptop that’s also a handy tool for creators as well. The Razer Blade 15 is one of the very best gaming laptops around, and this is an opportunity you simply can’t miss.

Razer Blade 15 at a new low price for Amazon Prime Day

Razer Blade 15 $1,499 $999 at Amazon

Save $500 - Save big on this lightweight, portable gaming laptop from Razer, featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, full HD, 120Hz display for fluid gaming under $1,000.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 $1,499 $999 at Amazon

Save £300 - The UK deal on the Blade 15 is every bit as good as in the U.S, with a breathtaking discount making this one of the hottest laptops you'll find on Prime Day this year. View Deal

The Razer Blade 15 base model is the most affordable configuration but that doesn’t mean Razer has cut corners on it. You still get a high refresh rate display of 120Hz, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti 6GB dedicated GPU, a host of connectivity options and you can even upgrade the RAM. This deal is so hot it’s actually on fire.

You won’t find a MacBook Pro deal this good

When is there ever a truly exceptional deal on a MacBook Pro? Apple doesn’t participate in big sales events traditionally, even somehow manipulating Black Friday so that the only ‘discount’ you get requires you to spend even more money in their store. So if you are hunting for a MacBook Pro deal, sorry, you just won’t find one.

Definitely not on this scale, at least.

In the UK, this Razer Blade 15 deal brings this potent gaming laptop down to a price significantly below that of the MacBook Air even. And what a lot of laptop you’re getting.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Blade 15 for gaming or creating, it’s your call

The Razer Blade 15 is targeted at gamers, Razer makes no secret of that, and non-gamers have the more subtle Razer Book 13 at their disposal. But it isn’t just gamers that get a great laptop out of the Razer Blade 15.

In part, that’s down to its design. Even today, many gaming laptops are quite large and bulky, whereas the Razer Blade 15 is a sleek, slim laptop that doesn’t feel like a 15-incher. It’s incredibly well balanced, not too heavy, and the keyboard is perfectly central since there’s no number pad. After all...gamers don’t really need those.

Razer can also be compared to Apple in a number of ways when it comes to its laptop design. The design clearly matters, and even though you need to consider less glamorous things like cooling, Razer still manages to come out with an incredibly sophisticated design. All metal, slim, but still packing massive horsepower and the ability to get excess heat out of the way.

This all makes the Razer Blade 15 an attractive buy for creators as well, or any professional looking for strong CPU performance and the ability to accelerate workflows with a dedicated GPU. Streamers will also love the NVENC capabilities of the GTX 1660 Ti, as it comes with the same encoding chip as the more expensive RTX GPUs.

Simply put, if you want a new, powerful laptop, don’t waste time looking for MacBook Pro deals. Get the Razer Blade 15 instead.

More Razer Blade 15 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Razer Blade 15 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK