Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Best deals on Cameras and Laptops

Flipkart is hosting its annual Independence Day sale, known as The Big Freedom Sale. The retailer is offering a myriad of discounts on a variety of products including home electronics, furniture, smartphones and much more. Flipkart’s sale begins today and will extend until the 11th of August. One of its key rivals, Amazon, is hosting a sale as well which will extend until the 12th of August. In the race to the top, the two retailers are vying to offer the best prices on products and some other attractive offers.

We’re going to discuss some of the deals that are currently running on Flipkart for DSLR cameras and mid-ranged notebooks. Many of these items are available for a limited period, so be sure to hurry.

Cameras

Flipkart is selling a number of popular DSLRs from Canon and Nikon with massive discounts as part of its three day sale. However, the deal mostly consists of mid-ranged and budget DSLRs, with only one high-end Nikon DSLR, the D750. However, this particular model can be bought for much cheaper elsewhere. Unfortunately, the choices are very limited right now. Here are some of the exciting DSLRs on offer:

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera (Body with EF-S 18 - 55 IS II) at Rs 23,499 @ Flikpkart (save Rs 8,496)

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera (Body with EF-S 18 - 55 mm IS II + EF-S 55 - 250 mm F4 5.6 IS II) at Rs 33,900 @ Flipkart (save Rs 7,795)

Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera D-ZOOM KIT: AF-P 18-55mm VR + AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Kit Lenses at Rs 33,999 @ Flipkart (save Rs 10,951)

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with Lens AF-P DX NIKKOR 18 - 55 mm f/3.5 - 5.6G VR & AF-P DX NIKKOR 70 - 300 mm f/4.5 - 6.3G ED VR at Rs 36,499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 10,951)

Laptops

As for the laptops, there aren’t that many choices available right now. This could be due to the fact that the deals are highly publicized and the stocks might have been exhausted. However, there are about five mid-ranged laptops up for grabs in the sale right now, with not many units left in stock. Flipkart mentions that the discounted pricing is only available for a short period, so time is of the essence.

Lenovo Ideapad 310 Core i5 6th Gen at Rs 43,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 4,000)

HP 15-be001TX at Rs 41,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 2,000)

Lenovo Ideapad 320 at Rs 43,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 2,000)

HP 15-be015TX (DOS) at Rs 38,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 2,000)

Lenovo Ideapad 320 (DOS) at Rs 39,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 2,000)

These are some of the top deals currently running on Flipkart right now. The retailer is expected to add more products to the list over the next two days. There are some exciting smartphone deals on offer as well, which is worth a look.

Amazon India is also offering some deals on laptops and other products in its Great Indian Sale. Check it out here