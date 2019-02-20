Final Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leak shows off smartwatch from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is set to be announced later today, and a rumored smartwatch and a pair of headphones are looking almost certain to launch alongside it, thanks to new leaks from WinFuture that show off both devices from every angle.

The images from WinFuture show the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in four colors – that's black, silver, blue and pink – and each color version is shown off from six different angles.

That means we've now got a clear picture of the front, rear and edges of the upcoming smartwatch that we expect to see Samsung unveil later today.

There aren't any game changing revelations with these new images though, as they match a lot of what we've seen in previous leaks. It looks like the watch won't have a rotatable bezel and it'll have two buttons on the right hand side.

Image 1 of 4 Image Credit: WinFuture Image 2 of 4 Image Credit: WinFuture Image 3 of 4 Image Credit: WinFuture Image 4 of 4 Image Credit: WinFuture

This leak doesn't reveal any of the spec we'll see on the watch, but previous leaks have suggested it's set to come with a 1.3-inch 320 x 320 resolution display and will only come in one size, unlike last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch.

WinFuture has also provided a quick look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones including three shades. Those are white, black and yellow.

The yellow seems to match the leaked Canary Yellow shade we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, so it may be that the company is looking to set you up with matching vibrant gadgets.

We'll learn exactly what Samsung will be unveiling later today at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM GMT or 6AM AEDT on Thursday 21. We also have a guide so you can find out how to watch Samsung's big launch yourself.

Via Engadget