Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade to be a PS5 exclusive for ‘at least six months’

In a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, revealed during a recent Square Enix livestream, it has been confirmed that the game will be a PS5 exclusive for at least six months after its release.

This detail is shown at the end of the trailer, where small print under a declaration of the game’s console exclusivity reads “available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, an enhanced version of last year’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4, will launch on PS5 on June 10, so if it is going to come to any other platform the earliest we should expect it to see that happen is December 10 2021.

When Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches on June 10 it’ll bring next-gen visual optimizations and new story content to PS5. The brand new story expansion called ‘Episode INTERmission’ features Yuffie as a playable character. You can catch a few glimpses of this new chapter as well as the PS5 enhancements in the new trailer, embedded below:

Timed exclusivity isn’t exactly breaking new ground of Final Fantasy. Most recently, the original Final Fantasy Remake was a timed exclusive on PS4 for a year.

As yet, though, Square Enix hasn’t confirmed any plans to bring either the Final Fantasy 7 Remake or this next-gen upgrade to Xbox or PC. It doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility that Square Enix would bring the game to Xbox Series X/S and PC eventually, though, especially in this enhanced form.

Given Square Enix's 2020 commitment to cross-gen availability, however, it feels possible that this timed exclusivity notice could have as much to do with making Intergrade's new story content available on PS4 as it does with porting the game in its entirety to other platforms as the game's FAQ page confirms INTERmission is a PS5 exclusive.

What about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?

In addition to showing the trailer for Remake Intergrade during the livestream, Tetsuya Nomura also very briefly touched on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. Confirming that Part 2 will pick up where Intergrade ends, Nomura added that development on the game continues “smoothly” and announcements will be made when “the time is right”.

Here's my translation of Nomura's full comment about FF7R Part 2, taken from the FF7 The First Soldier #0 StreamHighlights:-Pt. 2 starts right after the events of Intergrade-Cloud will be running around in the wild, different atmosphere than Pt. 1-Development is going great pic.twitter.com/uqf6IOPWWqMay 7, 2021 See more

When Final Fantasy 7 Remake launches in June, those who own the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 will be able to upgrade for free, with the ability to carry over their save data.

It should be noted, though, that PS4 owners who take this free upgrade to the PS5 version will have to purchase the new INTERmission story chapter as separate DLC. In addition to that, those who claimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake it as part of PS Plus‘ March offering will not be eligible for the free PS5 upgrade.