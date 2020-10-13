Fenix 5 Plus is over 50% off - leads range of huge Garmin watch Prime Day deals

Listen up runners - the Prime Day 2020 deals have spewed out a number of excellent deals on a number of the best Garmin watches around.

Let's look at the headline offer here - it's the Fenix 5 Plus, which is down to $349, and given what you're getting for that money it's a really good deal.

There's onboard mapping, a heart-rate sensor that can check on your oxygen saturation levels (the big feature that Apple is making a huge deal of on the Watch 6) as well as being able to track a mind-blowing amount of activities too.

(Not seeing the US? Scroll down for today's best Garmin deals in your region.)

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus: $749.99 $349.99 at Amazon

It may have a $749.99 MSRP but we've seen this Garmin Fenix 5 Plus sitting closer to $500 on sale in recent months. That makes this $349.99 final price all the more impressive, however. You're getting all the usual fitness features as well as enhanced GPS features like color TOPO maps with popular routes already highlighted. You'll also find the smaller 5s Plus available for the same price.

View Deal

If you want to get something similar, but not quite the same rugged build quality and a slightly cut down spec list, then the Forerunner 935 is an excellent choice. It's older now, and side-by-side the new Forerunner 945 is a better option, but with a massive price cut, this is an attractive Garmin Watch deal for us.

Garmin Forerunner 935: $499.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save well over $200 on the Garmin Forerunner 935 in the latest Amazon Prime Day deals. The feature-packed fitness tracker offers up a wide range of onboard monitoring systems for running, cycling, and swimming, and will even analyze your performance to work out whether you're working too hard or not enough.

View Deal

And if those are too expensive, or just too large, check out these options below too. In short, if you want a great running watch - and one that can monitor whatever it is you want to do, as well as being a wonderful smartwatch - then check out these deals.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $449.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is available for $219.99 right now. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting some top-line fitness features in here, with all the music and Garmin Pay compatibility you need. This watch is particularly focused towards runners, however, with advanced tracking working alongside certain accessories. This is also the lowest price we've seen so far - $10 cheaper than its $229 record.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $220 now $169.99 at Amazon

This is a tough one - it nearly wasn't recommended, because it's getting older now and the newer 745 is coming soon. It lacks all the latest health monitoring features, but we also know someone who runs 15 minute 5Ks who uses it, so... it's probably worth a look at this price, because it's never been cheaper and it can superbly track all of your triathlon training with aplomb.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.

View Deal