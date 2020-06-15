The best Father's Day sales 2020: deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, more

Father's Day is this coming Sunday, which means you have less than a week to score a last-minute gift for dad. To help you find the perfect present (and save money), we've found the best Father's Day sales from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy. You'll find record-low prices on everything from grills, lawnmowers, and appliances to TVs, headphones, and smart home devices.
To help you sort through all the offers and promotions, we've rounded up the best Father's Day sales that are happening right now. Our top picks include up to $100 off grills at Home Depot, deals on tools, lawnmowers, and appliances at Lowe's, and discounts on TVs, laptops, and smart home devices at Best Buy.
We've also included standout deals for dad like a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5, the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99, the all-new AirPods Pro down to a record-low price of $219.99 and the Amazon Fire tablet discounted down to $39.99.
Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the best Father's Day deals leading up to dad's big day. You can also see our roundup of Father's Day Gift ideas, which include the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads.
The best Father's Day sales 2020:
- Amazon- save on a large selection of gifts for dad
- Adidas - 30% off select shoes
- Allswell - take 20% off bedding with code DADS20
- Apple- save on the new iPhone with select trade-in
- Best Buy - save hundreds on great tech deals
- Casper - $25 off $100+ or 10% off mattress orders with code FORDAD
- Dell - Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more
- Dick's Sporting Goods - deals on clothing, shoes, and more
- Home Depot - save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more
- HP - deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers.
- Lenovo - up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more.
- Levi's - 20% off + free shipping on your first order
- Lowe's - save on tools, appliances, and more
- Microsoft - deals on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets
- Nordstrom - shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts
- Overstock - save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more
- REI - save on clothing, shoes, camping equipment, and more
- Target - save on a wide selection of gift ideas for dad
- Walmart - gifts for dad at every price point
Our best Father's Day sale picks:
Father's Day headphone deals
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case:
$159 $139 at Amazon
You can score a rare $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249.99 $219.99 at Verizon
Verizon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones:
$249.95 $199 at Best Buy
The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.
Bose QC35 II:
$349.99 $299 at Best Buy
For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $299. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.
Father's Day smartwatch deals
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm:
$279 $179 at Best Buy
You can score a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen on this waterproof smartwatch which features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring, and can track popular workouts and calories burned.
Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm:
$399 $299 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $299. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app, and comes in a 40mm display with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch:
$199.95 $149 at Amazon
Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $149. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.
Father's Day tablet deals
Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model):
$429 $329.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329.99. That's a $100 discount for the Space Gray tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and packs 128GB of storage.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet:
$49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
You can snag the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.
All-new Kindle:
$89.99 $64.99 at Amazon
You can score a $25 price cut on the 2019 Amazon Kindle. That's the best price we've found for the e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.
Father's Day TV deals
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote:
$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
You can get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $
299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.
LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $
499.99 $479.99 at Best Buy
You can snag a $20 discount on the LG UN7000 Series TV at Best Buy. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.
Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy
Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
$799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy
The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.
Father's Day smart home deals
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker:
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. That's a $20 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot:
$298.99 $109.99 at Amazon
You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.
Blink XT2 Smart Security Two-Camera Kit:
$179.99 $134.99 at Amazon
The Blink XT2 smart security two camera gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.
Facebook Portal:
$179 $149 at Facebook
You can save $30 on the Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal which features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free.
Apple HomePod:
$299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat:
$249 $207.49 at Amazon
You can get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $207 at Amazon. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.
Father's Day appliance deals
NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender:
$99.99 $76.99 at Amazon
Save $23 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.
Ninja 4qt Air Fryer:
$139.99 $119.99 at Best Buy
You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:
$279.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.
