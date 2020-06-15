The best Father's Day sales 2020: deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, more

Father's Day is this coming Sunday, which means you have less than a week to score a last-minute gift for dad. To help you find the perfect present (and save money), we've found the best Father's Day sales from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy. You'll find record-low prices on everything from grills, lawnmowers, and appliances to TVs, headphones, and smart home devices.



To help you sort through all the offers and promotions, we've rounded up the best Father's Day sales that are happening right now. Our top picks include up to $100 off grills at Home Depot, deals on tools, lawnmowers, and appliances at Lowe's, and discounts on TVs, laptops, and smart home devices at Best Buy.



We've also included standout deals for dad like a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5, the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99, the all-new AirPods Pro down to a record-low price of $219.99 and the Amazon Fire tablet discounted down to $39.99.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the best Father's Day deals leading up to dad's big day. You can also see our roundup of Father's Day Gift ideas, which include the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads.

The best Father's Day sales 2020:

Amazon - save on a large selection of gifts for dad

- save on a large selection of gifts for dad Adidas - 30% off select shoes

- 30% off select shoes Allswell - take 20% off bedding with code DADS20

- take 20% off bedding with code DADS20 Apple - save on the new iPhone with select trade-in

save on the new iPhone with select trade-in Best Buy - save hundreds on great tech deals

- save hundreds on great tech deals Casper - $25 off $100+ or 10% off mattress orders with code FORDAD

- $25 off $100+ or 10% off mattress orders with code FORDAD Dell - Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more

- Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more Dick's Sporting Goods - deals on clothing, shoes, and more

- deals on clothing, shoes, and more Home Depot - save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more

- save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more HP - deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers.

- deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers. Lenovo - up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more.

- up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more. Levi's - 20% off + free shipping on your first order

- 20% off + free shipping on your first order Lowe's - save on tools, appliances, and more

- save on tools, appliances, and more Microsoft - deals on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets

- deals on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets Nordstrom - shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts

- shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts Overstock - save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more

- save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more REI - save on clothing, shoes, camping equipment, and more

- save on clothing, shoes, camping equipment, and more Target - save on a wide selection of gift ideas for dad

- save on a wide selection of gift ideas for dad Walmart - gifts for dad at every price point

Our best Father's Day sale picks:

Father's Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139 at Amazon

You can score a rare $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Verizon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199 at Best Buy

The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $299. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Father's Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen on this waterproof smartwatch which features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring, and can track popular workouts and calories burned.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $299. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app, and comes in a 40mm display with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $149 at Amazon

Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $149. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

View Deal

Father's Day tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429 $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329.99. That's a $100 discount for the Space Gray tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and packs 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

You can snag the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

View Deal

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

You can score a $25 price cut on the 2019 Amazon Kindle. That's the best price we've found for the e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.

View Deal

Father's Day TV deals

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $ 499.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $20 discount on the LG UN7000 Series TV at Best Buy. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Father's Day smart home deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. That's a $20 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $109.99 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

View Deal

Blink XT2 Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon

The Blink XT2 smart security two camera gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

View Deal

Facebook Portal: $179 $149 at Facebook

You can save $30 on the Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal which features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



View Deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $207.49 at Amazon

You can get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $207 at Amazon. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

View Deal

Father's Day appliance deals

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $76.99 at Amazon

Save $23 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

View Deal

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best 4th of July sales happening now and see our Father's Day gift ideas: the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads.