Facebook Portal back to school sale: buy any two Portal devices, save $100

Stock up and save big at the Facebook Portal back to school sale that's happening right now. For a limited time, you can save $100 when you buy two Portal devices, which include the Portal TV, Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus.



The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.



The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who's at the front door, watch the news, check the weather, and more. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone while ensuring video calls are always encrypted.



Facebook's back to school sale not only includes $100 in savings on any two Portal devices, but you'll also receive free two-day shipping and returns. This limited-time offer ends this Saturday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.



Facebook Portal back to school sale:

Facebook Portal TV $149 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $100

The Portal TV allows your TV to become a smart home display which allows you to use your voice to control your smart home, get news updates, check the weather, and more, even when your TV is turned off.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Mini $99 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $100

The Facebook Portal Mini is a compact smart display that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, make video calls, display photos, and more.

View Deal

Facebook Portal $149 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $100

The Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Plus $249 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $100

Facebook's largest portal screen, the Portal Plus, features a 15.6-inch smart camera that will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

View Deal

See more smart home display deals with our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices and deals that are happening now.



You can also shop for more bargains with our guide to the best Labor Day sales and the best back to school sales that are happening right now.