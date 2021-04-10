Exeter vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Champions Cup 2021 rugby online from anywhere

It's the European Champions Cup quarter finals, and we've been served up a cracker of a game - four-time winners and Pro14 supremoes Leinster facing reigning champions Exeter Chiefs. They're arguably the two strongest teams in the tournament, so read on as we explain how to watch an Exeter vs Leinster live stream today and catch all the rugby union action online from wherever you are.

Leinster haven't had a chance to flex their muscles since the victory over Munster in March's Pro14 Grand Final. The province's planned clash with Toulouse was postponed at the 11th hour a week ago, and the Chiefs will be hoping that the last-minute cancellation will have disrupted Leo Cullen's preparations.

If Exeter are to retain the title, nobody can accuse them of enjoying an easy route through the cup. They had to overturn a 14-0 deficit to beat Pool 2 leaders Lyon last weekend, which they managed by scoring seven tries in a remarkable comeback sparked by Jonny Hill.

Leinster are still without some key men, most notably James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, Will Connors and Dan Leavy, but they welcome Tadhg Furlong, Johnny Sexton and James Lowe back to the starting line-up, the only changes from the Pro14 Grand Final.

This should be a belter, so read on as we explain how to watch an Exeter vs Leinster live stream and watch the Champions Cup rugby - no matter where you are, and for free in some regions around the world.

How to watch Exeter vs Leinster live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Exeter vs Leinster below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee. This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border. But it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Exeter vs Leinster in the UK

One European Champions Cup match per round is on free-to-air TV (La Rochell vs Sale on Channel 4 today), but you'll need a BT Sport subscription in order to watch Exeter vs Leinster. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30pm BST, and coverage begins at 5.15pm on BT Sport 2. The BT Sport app also lets subscribers watch the rugby on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch Exeter vs Leinster like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Exeter vs Leinster: live stream rugby in Ireland

BT Sport is also the place to tune into for rugby fans based in Ireland, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm IST on Saturday. Outside of Ireland? Watch European Champions Cup rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Leinster FREE: live stream European Champions Cup rugby in Australia

You'll need to be up late to watch Exeter vs Leinster in Australia, with kick-off set for 2.30am AEST on Saturday night. The good news, however, is that you can live stream the game for FREE via Kayo Sports, which is offering it as a freebie - that means you don't even need to subscribe to tune in. Better still, if you like what you see from the sports streaming service, which also lets you watch a load of other great sports, you can sign up for a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. beIN Sports is also showing the European Champions Cup rugby match Down Under, and if you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. And remember, if you're out of Australia right now you can use a VPN to watch your preferred rugby live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Leinster: live stream rugby European Champions Cup in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch Exeter vs Leinster on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Prepare for an early one though, as the game kicks off at 4.30am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 4.25am. Subscribers are able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Leinster FREE: live stream rugby in the US

Rugby fans based in the US can watch the Exeter Chiefs vs Leinster game on NBC's excellent new streaming platform, Peacock TV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can tune in without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Outside of the US? Don't forget that US residents abroad can still tune in just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN.