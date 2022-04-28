Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus in May 2022

Audio player loading…

May the Force be with you. The fifth month of 2022 is almost upon us, and Disney and Lucasfilm will be celebrating all things Star Wars in and around the franchise's annual May 4 festivities.

There's plenty for Star Wars fans and Disney Plus subscribers to look forward to on that front. Obi-Wan Kenobi's standalone series will finally arrive on Disney's streaming platform in late May. Additionally, there'll be plenty of other Star Wars movies and shows for you to enjoy, including The Mandalorian, if you're yet to catch every film and TV series set in a galaxy far, far away.

But it's not all about George Lucas' beloved sci-fi franchise in May 2022. There are lots of other shows and films that are sure to pique your interest, such as a limited series on infamous punk band The Sex Pistols, a comedy drama starring Amy Schumer, and the series finale of Marvel Phase 4 project Moon Knight. Suffice to say, there's truly something for every type of viewer.

Below, we'll run you through the May 2022 highlights on Disney Plus, as well as provide you with a full release schedule for everything that's coming to Disney's streamer. Buckle up and let's dive in.

Disney Plus in May 2022: the highlights

Obi-Wan Kenobi

When to stream it: Friday, May 27

The iconic Jedi Master's limited series is finally set to be released on Disney Plus later this month – and, quite honestly, we can't contain our excitement for it.

After the lukewarm response to The Book of Boba Fett, Disney and Lucasfilm need a Star Wars show to get its mega franchise back on track. With The Mandalorian's third season not set to arrive for a while yet, and other Star Wars projects similarly still in development, fans need something new and compelling to enjoy, too. The arrival of Obi-Wan's TV show, then, can't come soon enough.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan from the much maligned Star Wars prequel trilogy in this six-episode series. Set 10 years after the events of Episode III (aka Revenge of the Sith), a traumatized and low-lying Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine as he looks to keep the future Jedi Master out of the Galactic Empire's hands.

When the Sith Inquisitors – led by Rupert Friend's Grand Inquisitor and Moses Ingram's Reva – come in search of any remaining Jedi, though, Obi-Wan must prevent them from finding Luke. Putting himself in harm's way, Kenobi leads the Inquisitors on a planet-hopping game of cat and mouse – an adventure that'll eventually lead to him locking horns with former padawan-turned-Sith adversary Dark Vader (Hayden Christensen). All together now: *hums Duel of the Fates*.

Episodes 1 and 2 will simultaneously launch on May 27, with subsequent episodes released weekly after that.

Life & Beth (UK only)

When to stream it: Wednesday, May 18

Amy Schumer's latest comedy drama has already aired on Hulu in the US, but it's set to land internationally – Star in the UK, Star Plus in Latin America, and Hotstar in Southeast Asia – in mid-May.

Life & Beth sees Trainwreck's Schumer (who also co-wrote the scripts) star as Beth, a successful New York-dwelling businesswoman whose long-term relationship and work-life balance makes her the envy of many. Underneath, though, the mid-30s Beth appears to be having an existential crisis and, after a sudden event forces her to revise her plans for what she wants out of life, Beth opts to start afresh and pursue the life she always dreamed of. Michael Cera and Susannah Flood co-star alongside Schumer.

It sounds fairly clichéd as TV shows go, but Life & Beth has clearly resonated with viewers. The series currently hold a 91% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Hulu has already ordered a 10-episode second season. Meanwhile, all 10 episodes of season 1 will launch simultaneously on May 18.

Another Hulu Original – How I Met Your Father – will also land on Disney Plus in international territories on May 11.

Pistol

When to stream it: Wednesday, May 31 (available on FX in the US)

Based on The Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this Disney Plus/FX miniseries is the latest project from acclaimed director Danny Boyle (28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire).

The six-episode limited series charts the rise and fall – spanning three decades – of the infamous British punk rock band whose brash, notoriously Establishment-critical tunes sent shockwaves through the UK and shone a light on elitist and governmental issues. The band were never far from the limelight whenever they were off the stage, too, with a variety of high-profile flare ups involving the likes of frontman Johnny Rotten and the tragic events surrounding Sid Vicious' death.

Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls), and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams are among its sizable cast. Toby Wallace (The Society) will portray Jones, who was a founding member of the group before his departure in 1978. Expect plenty of raucous, frenetic, and fractious incidents throughout and trained through the lends of Boyle's trademark directorial style.

Disney Plus in May 2022: all content

Pistol is a number of new Disney Plus releases in May 2022.

Here's a complete rundown of every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus this month.

May 4

American Crime Story seasons 1 and 2

Baymax and Mochi season 1

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 13

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Original)

Egypt from Above season 1

Family Guy season 20 episode 13

Gigantosaurus season 3 episodes 11 to 16

Good Trouble season 3 episodes 1 to 10

The Great North season 2 episode 11

Lego Star Wars All-Stars season 1

Moon Knight episode 6 (Disney Original)

NCIS season 18 episode 7

Our Kind of People episode 12

Puppy Dog Pals season 5 episodes 7 to 11

Raven's Home season 5 episodes 1 to 5

The Resident season 5 episode 16

Scrapyard Supercar season 1

Secrets of Wild India season 1

Snowfall season 4

May 5

The Kardashians episode 4 (Disney Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 15

May 6

Babylon AD

Long Gone Summer

Lost Temple of the Inca

Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

Mike and the Mad Dog

Saving Venice

Where The Heart Is

May 8

Roadkill AOO

May 11

A Wilderness of Error

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 14

Family Guy season 20 episode 14

The Great North season 2 episode 12

How I Met Your Father season 1 (Disney Original)

Kingdom of the White Wolf season 1

NCIS season 19 episode 8

PJ Masks season 5 episodes 10 to 16

Primal Survivor season 5

The Quest season 1 (Disney Original)

The Resident season 5 episode 17

Wonders of the Ocean season 1

May 12

The Kardashians episode 5 (Disney Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 16

May 13

Bruce Almighty

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Drain the Ocean: WWII

Drain the Sunken Pirate City

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Muhamman and Larry

Sneakerella (Disney Original)

Tommy

May 18

American Dad season 18 episode 1

Baking with Francisco Moreira seasons 1 and 2

Binny and the Ghost seasons 1 and 2

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 15

Chain of Command season 1

Chicken Squad season 1 episodes 25 to 29

The Great North season 2 episode 13

Grown-ish season 4

Family Guy season 20 episode 15

Knights of Castelcorvo season 1

Life & Beth season 1 (Disney Original)

Mayans M.C season 3

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla por el Zasca season 1

NCIS season 19 episode 9

The Resident season 5 episode 18

Ultimate Airport Dubai seasons 1 to 3

May 19

The Kardashians episode 6 (Disney Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 17

May 20

Chip 'n 'Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Original)

D Wade: Life Unexpected

King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics

Qualified

The Transporter

The Transporter 2

The Valet

Wild Botswana

May 25

Alaska American Rescue season 1

American Dad season 18 episode 2

Awesome Animals season 1

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 16

Building Wild season 2

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

De Worsten Van Babel Op De Camping season 1

Eye Wonder season 1 episodes 1 to 6

Family Guy season 20 episode 16

The Great North season 2 episode 14

Mira, Royal Detective season 1 episodes 13 to 20

NCIS season 19 episode 10

NYPD Blues seasons 1 to 12

Papas Por Encargo season 1 (Disney Original)

Port Protection Alaska season 1 episodes 3 and 4

The Resident season 5 episode 19

Secrets of Aunt Katie seasons 7 and 8

Wild Russia

Wu-Tang season 1 (Disney Original)

May 26

The Kardashians episode 7 (Disney Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 18

May 27

Big Momma's House

Big Momma's House 2

Big Momma's: Like Father, Like Son

Daredevil

Drain the Titanic

JFK

Jumper

The Negotiator

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2 (Disney Original)

Patti Cakes

What's Your Number

We Feed People (Disney Original)

May 31