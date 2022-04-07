Every James Bond film is coming to Prime Video very soon

Audio player loading…

The entire James Bond collection is coming to Prime Video, it was confirmed today (April 7).

On April 15, 007's array of films, from 1967's Dr. No all the way up to 2021's No Time To Die (opens in new tab), will be able to stream on Prime Video (opens in new tab) in every territory where the service is currently available.

Although a number of James Bond movies have appeared on streaming services for a short while in the past (Spectre was once available to watch on both Netflix (opens in new tab) and Hulu (opens in new tab) , for example), this will mark the first time that the entire selection has been made available to stream in one hit.

All 25 mainline Bond movies are coming to Prime Video, but the collection won't include the 1967 take on Casino Royale nor Never Say Never Again. Neither movies were produced by EON Productions, and so are not officially part of the James Bond canon.

Is Bond here to stay on Prime Video?

Unfortunately, he is not. The collection will be available to stream for two months on Prime Video, while No Time To Die will remain on the platform for 12 months.

So, if you're looking to watch them all, you'd better come prepared. Luckily, TechRadar's guide to help you watch the James Bond movies in order (opens in new tab) is the perfect resource.

The full list of James Bond movies available to stream on Prime Video from April 15 is as follows:

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Diamonds are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No TIme to Die

(Image credit: IndieWire)

Why are the movies coming to Prime Video?

Simple. Amazon acquired MGM, (opens in new tab) the studio behind the likes of the Rocky franchise, Legally Blonde and Ben-Hur, in March of this year for a cool $8.5 billion.

MGM has co-ownership of the James Bond movie rights with Danjaq LLC, a holding company for the movie studio EON Productions. With this in mind, it seemed a matter of time before they ended up on Prime Video, though it is interesting that they are only coming for a short time, rather than remaining on the platform as we've seen with Star Wars (opens in new tab)' back catalogue on Disney Plus.