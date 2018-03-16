These are the Android Wear watches getting the Wear OS upgrade

Google has released a list of all the Android Wear smartwatches that will get an update to the new Wear OS.

The list was revealed on Google's support site, although no firm Wear OS update release schedule has been revealed yet.

Google simply says: "For the exact timing of the update or if you device is not on the above list, please contact the device manufacturer."

The watches that will get the update are:

It's worth noting that this update won't bring any new features to your smartwatch, it's just a rebranding exercise to start with. Google has promised new features further down the line though, so keep an eye out for those.