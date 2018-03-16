These are the Android Wear watches getting the Wear OS upgrade

Google has released a list of all the Android Wear smartwatches that will get an update to the new Wear OS.
The list was revealed on Google's support site, although no firm Wear OS update release schedule has been revealed yet.
Google simply says: "For the exact timing of the update or if you device is not on the above list, please contact the device manufacturer."
The watches that will get the update are:
- Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
- Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
- Diesel Full Guard
- Emporio Armani Connected
- Fossil Q Control
- Fossil Q Explorist
- Fossil Q Founder 2.0
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Venture
- Fossil Q Wander
- Guess Connect
- Gc Connect
- Huawei Watch 2 (both cellular & non-cellular versions)
- Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
- Kate Spade Scallop
- LG Watch Sport
- LG Watch Style
- Louis Vuitton Tambour
- Misfit Vapor
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
- Michael Kors Access Dylan
- Michael Kors Access Grayson
- Michael Kors Sofie
- Montblanc Summit
- Movado Connect
- Mobvoi Ticwatch S & Ticwatch E
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- Skagen Falster
- TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41
- TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
- Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
- ZTE Quartz
It's worth noting that this update won't bring any new features to your smartwatch, it's just a rebranding exercise to start with. Google has promised new features further down the line though, so keep an eye out for those.