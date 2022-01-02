Everton vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Having had their last three matches postponed, Rafa Benitez's Toffees return to action this afternoon, as they welcome Graham Potter's Seagulls to Goodison Park. Read on to find out how to watch Everton vs Brighton online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Everton haven't kicked a ball since their 1-1 draw away at Chelsea all the way back on December 16.

They come up against a side who by coincidence faced Chelsea and snatched a 1-1 draw in their last game also, with Brighton likely to be on something of a high following Danny Wellbeck's dramatic late equaliser at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.

The hosts could be rusty after their lay off, and will also be without key injured duo Richarlison and Andros Townsend, but are set to be boosted by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the England striker having now recovered from a quadriceps injury that has left him sidelined since August.

Follow our guide to get a Everton vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Everton vs Brighton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Everton vs Brighton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Brighton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Everton vs Brighton Premier League live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately you won't be able to watch this game live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

USA Network NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Everton vs Brighton kicks off at 9am EST / 6am PST on Sunday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Everton vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Everton vs Brighton, which kicks off at 9am EST / 6am PST on Sunday. To sign up to the service, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Everton vs Brighton in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton: live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Everton vs Brighton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Everton vs Brighton: live stream Premier League action online in India