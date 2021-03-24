Epic to refund players who bought rogue Fortnite battle pass item

Epic Games has announced it is removing a rogue Fortnite battle pass reward that made its way into the Item Shop and will be issuing refunds to those who purchased it.

The Wild Lobby Track was meant to be an unlockable battle pass tier 70 reward for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, but the item was available for players to buy outright from the Fortnite Item Shop for several hours on March 23 (as spotted by Eurogamer).

Epic Games has since tweeted to say that the battle pass' inclusion in the store was a "mistake" and that it would be removed.

"The Wild Lobby Track was made available in the Item Shop today despite also being a Battle Pass Reward, the tweet said. "We realize that this was a mistake and will be removing it from the Item Shop."

In a follow-up tweet, Epic Games confirmed that those who purchased the item from the store will have it removed from their lockers – but those who have earned it through battle pass won't be affected. If you did purchase or gift the Wild Lobby Track outright, Epic has also confirmed that you will be refunded the V-Bucks you spent.

While Epic hasn't specified how that will happen, it's likely the funds will be deposited back into your account.

Why the big deal?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has previously promised that battle pass items will not be purchasable on the Item Store and will be solely battle pass exclusives. As Eurogamer points out, in three years Epic Games hadn't broken that golden rule – until now.

It's unclear how Wild Lobby Track ended up on the Item Shop, with Epic Games simply ruling it as a "mistake".

The Wild Lobby Track will remain an unlockable reward for those who reach tier 70 in Fortnite's current season battle pass.