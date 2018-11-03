England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's rugby from anywhere

England vs South Africa rugby union – where and when England and South Africa meet at the home of English rugby, Twickenham Stadium, on Saturday, November 3. Kick-off is at 3pm GMT in West London, so that's 11am ET, 8am PT, 2am Sunday AEDT, and 5pm in South Africa.

England are about to step into four autumn internationals and it kicks off with a real bang at Twickenham as the Springboks roll into town. The good news is you can watch the full match no matter where you are in the world with an England vs South Africa live stream and you're in the right place to find out how.

Eddie Jones's side will be seeking revenge on South Africa after the Boks came out 2-1 winners in a three-part test earlier this year. Danny Cipriani had featured in those ties but did not make the latest squad, meaning Owen Farrell and George Ford will share fly-half duties for the forthcoming fixtures.

South Africa should have plenty of confidence having recorded a famous win in New Zealand in September, but are struggling with injuries to key men – as are the English – which throws an element of unpredictability into this fascinating clash at Twickenham.

If you want to tune into the action live, you're in the right place. We'll tell you how to stream England vs South Africa live, even if there's no dedicated broadcast in your country.

How to watch the England game in the UK

For England rugby union fans the big match will be covered by Sky Sports on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action channels - it's even been showing in Ultra HD. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or via the Sky Go app on your mobile device. For those that want to enjoy the action but aren't Sky subscribers, NOW TV offers a pay per month or day-only service that allows you to watch the games on your set top box, smart TV or mobile device all without a contract commitment. It's also doing a promotion at the moment where you get four months for £20.

How to watch the England vs South Africa rugby in the US

Subscription service FloRugby has live coverage of England vs the Springboks at Twickenham if you're hoping to watch from the US. Subscription plans start from $12.50 per month. If you want to watch on mobile, Apple devices appear to be only option and you should search for "FloSports" in the App Store.

Images courtesy of englandrugby.com