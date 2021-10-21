Amazon's early Black Friday sale slashes the iPad Pro to its lowest price ever

Amazon has launched an early Black Friday sale with fantastic deals dropping all month, and we've just spotted a massive price cut on the all-new iPad Pro. Right now, you can get the 256GB version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale for $999 (was $1,199). That's a massive $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.



The 128GB iPad Pro is also on sale for $999, so with this fantastic deal, you're getting more storage for the exact cost. We typically see discounts like this reserved for Amazon's official Black Friday deals event, so we recommended snapping up this new record-low price before it's too late.

Early Black Friday iPad deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB) iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (256GB): $1,199 $999 at Amazon

Save $200 - You can get the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the same cost as the 128GB model. The 12.9-inch tablet delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip and provides an impressive all-day battery life. View Deal

Released in May, Apple's 2021 iPad Pro features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an all-new ultra-wide front-facing camera, and an impressive speaker system. Perfect for students, the lightweight iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering Apple's M1 chipset and 256GB of storage. You're also getting Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, and an all-day battery life.

More iPad deals

