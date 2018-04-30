Double down on data with Tesco Mobile deals in May

Tesco Mobile has jumped into spring with some fresh phone deals that it wants to offer smartphone users who like their data.

The plan is to keep you megabyte munchers brimming over with data by doubling the amount that’s on offer for certain plans and particular phones. Specifically, Tesco Mobile is offering double data on certain Apple iPhones and Huawei handsets. That means there are options for fans of both iOS and Android alike.

Deals start at £15.99 with 2GB of data and stretch right up to £25 per month for a whopping 20GB of data SIM only. From iPhone 6 and 7 to Huawei P-Smart and SIMO, here are some of the best data deals right now from Tesco Mobile.

Every little helps

Tesco Mobile, running with O2, has been named a Which? Recommended provider for the eighth year running with over five million customers across the UK.

The supermarket-turn-mobile provider offers Anytime Upgrade Flex contracts which allow users to change their deal both up and down on a monthly basis. These are also capped, meaning users won’t get bill shocks as they always know their top limit.

The Family Perks offering from Tesco Mobile allows families to pay just one bill. This gets them monthly perks like extra minutes, Clubcard points, data increases and money off future mobile bills.