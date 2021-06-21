Don't want Alexa? These Google Nest speaker deals are a great alternative

There are plenty of Prime Day deals on Amazon's smart speakers and smart displays that feature Alexa built-in – but what if you'd rather not use Amazon's voice assistant? Perhaps you've got smart home devices that aren't compatible with Alexa, or you already own devices that feature Google Assistant, such as an Android smartphone and you feel more comfortable keeping to the ecosystem?

Many retailers are offering flash sales designed to rival Amazon Prime Day when it comes to substantial savings on everything from appliances to smart home gadgets, including the Google Nest range of smart speakers and smart displays, which have Google's voice assistant built-in.

As well as being able to give you a weather forecast, update you on your calendar appointments and answer your burning questions, smart speakers and smart displays can also come in handy when it comes to controlling your smart home devices. Rather than having to pick up your smartphone to switch one of the best smart lights or best smart plugs on or off, you can just ask Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri to do it for you.

Right now you can save $30 on the Google Nest Max smart display at Best Buy, while the smaller Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) has also been discounted by $20 to $79.99. Plus you can pick up the Google Nest Mini smart speaker for £34.99 – that's a $15 saving.

US Google Nest deals

Today’s best Google Nest deals on Prime Day

Google Nest Hub Max smart display: $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked $30 off the cost of the Google Nest Hub Max. With a 10-inch screen, this is Google's largest smart display and thanks to the built-in 6.5-megapixel camera can also be used for video calls or as a home security camera so you can check in on your property when you're not there. View Deal

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Prefer a smaller smart display? The Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) has a 7-inch screen and has been discounted by $20 at Best Buy. With Google Assistant built-in you can see and hear responses to your queries, and the smart display will even track your sleep, without the need to wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker. View Deal

Google Nest Mini smart speaker: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, if you'd rather a smart speaker without a screen, the Google Nest Mini is now $34.99 at Best Buy – that's a $15 saving. Google's most compact smart speaker may not pack the same punch as the Google Nest Audio (below) but it is excellent value for money. This deal is worth snapping up.

Google Nest Audio: $99.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked $25 off the Google Nest Audio – Google's larger smart speaker. This successor to the Google Home smart speaker has better audio and a new-look rounded rectangle design. As well as listening to music streaming services it has Google Assistant built-in and can even be used for voice calls. View Deal

UK Google Nest deals

Today’s best Google Nest deals on Prime Day in the UK

Google Nest Hub Max smart display: £219.99 £159.99 at Currys

Google's largest smart display as been discounted by an impressive £60. The Google Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch display, and Google Assistant is built-in so you can see as well as hear the information the voice assistant is providing. The smart display also features a 6.5-megapixel camera, with a privacy shutter, for video calling or to double as a home security camera.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display: £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Currys has knocked £20 off the smaller Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) smart display. The 7-inch screen doesn't have a camera built-in like the Google Nest Hub Max above, but it can track your sleep without the need for a smartwatch or fitness tracker. This feature coupled with its compact design makes it an ideal smart display for the bedroom.



Google Nest Mini smart speaker: £49.99 £22.00 at Currys

With £27 slashed off the price of Google's smallest smart speaker - if you're in the market for a Google Nest Mini, this is an offer not to be missed. Covered in plastic made from recycled fabric bottles, this compact speaker has Google Assistant built-in so you can listen to your favorite streaming services, and get calendar updates, a weather report and even control your smart home devices.

Google Nest Audio: £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Currys has also knocked £20 off the cost of Google's larger smart speaker, the Google Nest Audio. Introduced in late 2020 as the successor to the Google Home, this smart speaker offers a more powerful sound than the Google Nest Mini but is covered in the same fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. View Deal

Unsure about whether to get a smart speaker or a smart display? Smart speakers are usually more compact and more affordable than smart displays, as they don't have a screen. However they look more discreet and with a choice of colorful fabric finishes, you should be able to find a look to suit your home decor.

Smart displays build on the traditional smart speaker with a screen that allows you to see as well as hear the information the voice assistant is providing. In fact, you'll usually find extra information on screen that the voice assistant hasn't said aloud. For example, ask for a weather forecast and the voice assistant will say the daily temperature aloud, but on-screen you'll see an hour-by-hour breakdown of the temperature along with additional information such as the wind-speed or real-feel temperature.

More Google Nest deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Google nest smart speakers and smart displays from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

